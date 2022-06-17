A case of rape and blackmail has come to light in Pune on 17th June 2022. The accused youth Rehan Syed reportedly shot a video of the victim girl with the help of his friends and threatened her that the clip will soon be viral on social media.

A case is registered against the accused, his friends, and his family members in the Kondhwa police station of Pune. As the accused are absconding, the police are on the lookout.

According to a report by Loksatta, the victim girl and the accused Rehan Syed were known to each other. Rehan Syed proclaimed his love to the girl and reportedly coerced her into a physical relationship. Arbaz Shaikh, a friend of the accused Rehan Syed secretly shot a video of Rehan making sexual relations with the girl. After this, accused Rehan Syed shared the video clip with his friends Shahrukh and Sohail. Both Shahrukh and Sohail started threatening and blackmailing the girl saying that they will make the clip viral on social media.

Fed up with this trouble, the victim girl informed Rehan Syed’s mother about the issue and sought her help. However, Rehan’s mother and his sister beat the victim girl and abused her. Both the mother and sister too joined in to blackmail the victim girl saying they would make the clip viral on social media. The victim girl filed a complaint in the Kondhwa police station against Rehan Syed, his mother, his sister, Shahrukh Shaikh, Arbaz Shaikh, and Sohail Pathan. The police have registered the case and all the accused are absconding. A team of police personnel led by police sub-inspector Samadhan Machale is doing further investigation into this case, Loksatta reported.