On June 5, Sunday, the British people lined up the London streets to see a hologram of Queen Elizabeth II in her 260-year-old gilded state chariot driving through with ceremonial guards as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The people in the crowd were seen cheering and waving back at the hologram as it passed through the streets of London.

So a hologram of the queen drove through London in a golden carriage today. And people waved at it. They waved at a hologram. pic.twitter.com/hxRFzFp2N7 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) June 5, 2022

In the visuals that have emerged on social media, the hologram of the Queen, which was from her younger years when she was coronated in 1953, was seen waving at the tens of thousands who had gathered to witness the celebrations. The crowd too cheered and waved back at the Queen’s hologram image as it passed through them.

It was a three-kilometre parade with 10,000 people in attendance. Hundreds of troops and women marched through the streets wearing breastplates and plumed feathers, including Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines, and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The 96-year-old queen was unable to attend the celebrations in person due to mobility issues pertaining to her old age. Instead, holograms of the queen appeared on the carriage’s windows, giving the impression that she was inside, waving to the thousands of spectators lining the streets. The ecstatic mob cheered and waved back with much the same fervour as if the Queen herself were present inside the coach.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle booed while leaving the Thanksgiving ceremony honouring Queen Elizabeth

Meanwhile, videos surfaced showing Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle being booed as they arrived and left the church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne on Friday, June 3. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had made their first public appearance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK since stepping back from royal duties two years ago.

They attended the Trooping the Colour, albeit they did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony owing to their withdrawal from royal responsibilities. On June 3, the couple attended the traditional church service with other members of the British royal family but were booed by onlookers as they entered and exited St. Paul’s Cathedral.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Platinum Jubilee tour had been cut short. The couple, along with their three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lilibet, returned to California on Sunday. The family allegedly flew out of Farnborough Airport on a private plane, missing the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which marked the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s four-day celebrations.

On February 6, this year, the Queen became the longest-serving British monarch, with a reign of 70 years and counting. Platinum Jubilee celebrations took place between June 2 and 5. The traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance, a National Thanksgiving Service at the St. Paul’s Cathedral, a Royal Air Force flypast, and beacon lighting were among the events, in addition to the Queen’s hologram travelling across London.