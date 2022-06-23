As the Eknath Shinde continues to get more rebel MLAs who are joining them in Guwahati, one the rebel MLAs Sanjay Shirsath have posted a video message sharing the thoughts of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are currently staying in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. This video, which was posted by Shirsath and also by Shinde, was shot in a restaurant of the five-star hotel.

In this video, Sanjay Shirsath said, “Yesterday, we all watched the video conference address by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. We listened to his opinions and thoughts. We felt bad. We had never imagined that Uddhav Saheb will become so much sentimental in such a situation. But, there are reasons behind what has happened. This has not happened overnight. This is not a miracle that happened within a day. All these MLAs had informed this Uddhav Saheb countless times, that be it Congress or be it Nationalist Congress Party, they are trying to finish us. If you closely observe the results of the last ZP elections and especially the recent Gram Panchayat elections, Shiv Sena stood in the fourth spot. The first spot is secured by a party whom we abuse day in and day out. The second number is NCP, the third is Congress, and then on the fourth spot comes Shiv Sena. Everyone told you from the bottom of their heart that these people are finishing off Shiv Sena.”

Sharing the video, he tweeted that they are not traitors, but real Shiv Sainiks, adding the some people are going to destroy Shiv Sena.

Sanjay Shirsath added, “You see in the constituency of any of the MLAs. Tehsildar, Talathi, and Police Officer, none of them are chosen from the good books of the local representatives. Then who will do the works of their public? And we have always shared these problems with Uddhav Saheb. Uddhav Saheb, you never responded on that. You never gave us that time. We used to tell this all to some secretary and they used to tell us that your message is communicated to Uddhav Saheb. Is this the way to run the political affairs?”

Sanjay Shirsath further said, “Uddhav Saheb, when you left the Varsha Bungalow (official residence of the chief minister of Maharashtra), at that time I noticed even the flowers on the vehicle. It felt like a farewell to a person who is leaving a place. A person is welcomed in this way when he is arriving, and not while leaving. I am one of them who think that the incident where my chief minister and party chief has to leave is bad.”

Sanjay Shirsath repeated the things about funds he wrote in the letter to the party chief Uddhav Thackeray. He said, “Saheb, every time we used to ask you for the funds. We used to get so many calls from your office too. Even if you check the office properly, you will find at least fifty letters by every Shiv Sena MLA asking you for various requirements. No action was taken on any of the letters. We did not get any funds to work. And it is not your drawback but it is a part of your nature that you say like that – ‘Don’t ask me about the transfers and funds’. Then what should we ask you for? At other times you used to tell us, ‘Don’t ask me for these works. You grow yourself and build your own institutions.’ How do we do that Sir, without funds?”

Sanjay Shirsath further said, “I and many other Shiv Sainiks like me are MLAs today only because we were blessed by Balasaheb Thackeray. But even while fighting the elections many of us were in extreme trouble and you know it very well. When did we have funds? And even today, who amongst us has money? How do we build institutions? You wished that we grow and make our own institutions. But how?”

Sanjay Shirsath added, “Therefore I request you once again through this video. We will not take the other route. We are staunch Shiv Sainiks of the Shiv Sena Supremo. We have separated because we are fed up with the trouble caused by Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. You cannot call us betrayers. Because we are not. We are the soldiers of Shiv Sena Supremo. He had taught us to rebel when there is an injustice.”

Sanjay Shirsath said, “Saheb, we never had a bad opinion about you. You worked very well during the corona pandemic period. We know about the health issues you had and we have even prayed for your better health when you were not well. We are a family. But it is not good to set our own home ablaze if you are angry at someone. Why do you do this?”

Asking the Shiv Sena party chief to break the alliance with Congress and NCP, Sanjay Shirsath said, “Will these leaders of Congress and NCP adjust with us? It is impossible, Saheb. You may not agree with our stand today, but somewhere within, you are supporting this stand of ours. And I am sure about it. We are here under the leadership of Shinde Saheb only because we now want to stand by the Hindutva thought given to us by Shiv Sena Supremo; the thought with which we learned to fight for a common man. Saheb, don’t call us rebels, instead, we are seeking your blessings. You just back us with your blessings and see how we fight ahead. That’s all we are expecting. Thank you.”