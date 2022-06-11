Saturday, June 11, 2022
Updated:

Beheading threats, videos enacting the act, and violent posts continue unabated on Instagram against Nupur Sharma: Here are some of them

"By looking at this gathering, you can realise how much we love our Prophet... The punishment for insulting him is Death," one Islamist said.

OpIndia Staff
Death threats, videos encouraging beheading of Nupur Sharma surface
Mob inciting violence against Nupur Sharma, image via Instagram/ Haider Ali
72

Although it has been 2 weeks since former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made statements about Prophet Muhammad and then apologised and retracted, the death threats issued by Islamists seem to have no end. While the threats from the streets and even on Twitter are far more visible, threats issued on Instagram have gone under the radar so far.

In a video that has now come to light, three youths were seen openly threatening to avenge the alleged blasphemy committed by the ex-BJP leader.

“She has insulted our Prophet. It is the duty of the law to hang her. And if we take the matter in our hands (which is justice as per Islamists), don’t label us as terrorists,” they were heard as saying. A Twitter user named Sanghis United had posted the video clip and demanded action from the Kota police in Rajasthan.

One Instagram user (@kaniatkhan100) called for the decapacitation of Nupur Sharma’s head. “Gustak-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza sarr tann se juda (The punishment for blasphemy is death).”

Screengrab of the Instagram post

Another Islamist named Fatima marked the image of Nupur Sharma with a red marker and vowed to not tolerate any ‘insults’ hurled at Prophet Muhammad.

Screengrab of the Instagram post

One Islamist shared a beheading scene from the web series ‘Ertugrul’ and morphed the image of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma onto the face of the convict.

In a video posted by one Haider Ali, a man could be seen inciting his co-religionists to murder the former BJP spokesperson. “By looking at this gathering, you can realise how much we love our Prophet… The punishment for insulting him is Death,” he said.

In a video posted by ‘journalist’ Usama Hazari, he was seen endorsing an Islamist who called for the reinstatement of the Khilafat. The Khilafat movement, aimed at pan-Islamism, was led by Muslims against the British colonial rule in India.

Mahatma Gandhi had announced his support for the Khilafat movement, who himself was leading the non-cooperation at that time. Gandhi had dreamt of achieving Indian independence through ‘Hindu-Muslim unity’, and this had resulted in the Congress party joining hands with the Muslim League against British India. 

After the Khilafat movement began to fade, communal tension brewing underneath the facade of ‘Hindu-Muslim unity’ surfaced. 

Kashmiri Youtuber enacts beheading of Nupur Sharma

On Friday (June 10), a Kashmir-based Youtuber digitally recreated the act of beheading the former BJP spokesperson. The accused, identified as Faisal Wani, had posted a disturbing video on his Youtube channel named ‘Deep Pain Fitness’.

In the said video, Wani could be heard as saying, “No action…Gustak-e-Rasool ki eki hi saza… Sarr Kalam (The punishment for blasphemy is beheading).”The Youtuber then proceeded to behead an image of Nupur Sharma with an axe.

The gory video also showed Wani, holding the former BJP leader’s severed head and tossing it away with disgust. The matter came to light after journalist Aditya Raj Kaul posted a snippet of the video on Twitter. Following outrage on social media, Wani claimed innocence in the hopes of averting legal action.

Wani, who enacted the beheading of the former BJP spokesperson, lamented how his video was shared by the media. “I have said in my earlier videos that my intention is never to hurt religious sentiments. Because our religion (Islam) teaches us tolerance,” he claimed.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

