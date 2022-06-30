On June 30, Twitter user kansaratva shared screenshots of an email received from Twitter in response to a complaint he had submitted about a Twitter user who hailed Kanhaiya Lal’s murderers as ‘tigers of Islam’. In his tweet, kansaratva said, “Why I have absolutely no expectation from Twitter India that it would ever grow a spine. I just remembered to take a snapshot before reporting this tweet but this is just one of many for which the response has been the same.”

Why I have absolutely no expectation from @TwitterIndia that it would ever grow a spine.



I just remembered to take a snapshot before reporting this tweet but this is just one of many for which the response has been the same. pic.twitter.com/Muif5NEYlm — Phūphā of the Constitution (@kansaratva) June 30, 2022

The Tweet that he had reported was by a Twitter user, Haiderrrrrr3, who had shared a video of the two Islamists who brutally murdered a Hindu tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for merely sharing a social media post in support of former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In his tweet, Haider wrote, “These are real lions of Islam. Even God hates the cowards, finally Indian Muslims are standing up to Modi.”

In response to the complaint by kansaratva, Twitter had said it did not find anything objectionable in the Tweet that had broken its regulations.

However, by the time this report was published, the account was suspended by Twitter.

Haider’s account suspended. Source: Twitter

It is notable that the account had the location set as ‘Delhi’, but according to researcher Ajayendra Urmila Tripathi, the account was being operated from Pakistan. In a tweet, Tripathi published multiple screenshots as evidence. In one of the screenshots, he showed his location as Lahore in one of the archived tweets from the account.

In another screenshot, the Twitter user shared a screenshot from his mobile that showed the Pakistani mobile network’s name.

Tripathi urged people not to fall for the Pakistani propaganda. He said, “The ID of Haider was being operated from Lahore though the location showed Delhi. Do not fall for the Pakistani propaganda as they will try to take advantage of the situation.”

The murder of Kanhaiya Lal

On June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was allegedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his son while playing a video game.

His neighbour Nazim filed a complaint against Kanhaiya Lal, following which he was arrested. Nazim also leaked Kanhaiya Lal’s number, photograph and address to his community groups. After being released on bail, he continued to receive threats.

Feared for his life, Kanhaiya Lal shut his shop for six days and approached Police for protection. Instead of giving him protection, the Police asked him to compromise with the Islamists who were threatening him. After six days, when he opened his shop, two Islamists came as customers and beheaded him. The two attackers, identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Ghous, were arrested by the Police in Rajsamand. The case has been taken over by NIA under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ direction.