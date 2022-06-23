Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest Faisal, Shohil and Salman for beating a middle-aged Dalit man to death after he opposed molestation of a girl

An incident of molesters beating a middle-aged Dalit man to death has come to light in district Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh. On June 22, the Police arrested Mohammad Faizan alias Bhura, Mohammad Shohil and Mohammad Salman alias Munna for allegedly beating a Dalit man identified as Raju to death after he opposed the molestation of a girl by the trio. They have been arrested based on the complaint of Raju’s wife, Ram Beti. The incident took place on June 16.

The trio has been booked under Sections 147, 149, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3(2)5 of the SC/ST Act.

Series of events that led to the murder of Raju

As per the reports, the incident took place on June 16 in Madhaupur under the Amaria Police Station area in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused climbed on a terrace and molested a girl. Raju, who was a middle-aged Dalit man, tried to save the girl. Irked by the intervention by Raju, the trio beat him up. Raju, who got seriously injured in the attack by the trio, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He succumbed to the injuries on June 18. Several people were detained by the Police in connection to the case for questioning.

Additional forces were called from three nearby Police Stations as tension prevailed in the area after Raju’s death. Raju’s wife filed a complaint against the Trio in Amaria Police Station and based on the complaint, the accused were arrested. As per reports, Police are looking for more people linked to the case. KK Verma, SHO Amaria, has promised strict action against the accused in the case.