Musician Vishal Dadlani tells Indian Muslims ‘they are loved’ after Islamists ask for beheading of Nupur Sharma over Prophet Muhammad remarks

Dadlani ha snot yet condemned the attack on Nupur Sharma where Islamists including politicians have issued bounty on her head.

OpIndia Staff
Vishal Dadlani tells Indian Muslims they are loved after Islamists ask for beheading of Nupur Sharma
Amid the Nupur Sharma controversy that has been escalated by the Islamists in various parts of the country, Vishal Dadlani, a Bollywood music entertainer who often plays a judge in a TV music contest named ‘Indian Idol’ on Thursday extended a message of love and unity towards the Indian Muslims. The message shared by him ‘on behalf of all the Hindus’ stated that the identity of Muslims was not at all a threat to India or any other religion.

“I want to say this to Indian Muslims on behalf of a majority of Indian Hindus. You are seen and heard, loved and treasured. Your pain is our pain. Your patriotism is not in question, your identity is not a threat to India or anyone else’s religion. We are one Nation, one family”, he tweeted.

This is amid several ongoing Islamist protests in India over the alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The Islamists protesting in various cities of India are raising slogans against Sharma and demanding her death. Since the beginning of this month, the Islamists are gathering at the mosques for their Friday Namaz and then indulging in severe violence by pelting stones at the Police and destroying public properties.

Shutting eyes over the recent massive ruckus being created by the Islamists in India, Dadlani said on June 16 that he wanted to hear, love, and treasure the Indian Muslims. In the series of tweets further, he also educated the Hindus and asked them to ignore the ‘ugly nature of Indian politics’. Referring to no political party but indirectly slamming the BJP-led government, the musician added that the political parties were working for their gains and not for the people.

“I also want to say this to all Indians. I’m truly sorry about the ugly nature of Indian politics, which will happily divide us into smaller and smaller groups, until we each stand alone. They are all doing that for personal gain, not for the people. Don’t let them win”, he tweeted.

This is not the first time that musician Vishal Dadlani has targeted the BJP government. Earlier in the year 2019, while Home Minister Amit Shah was about to present the CAA bill in the parliament, Dadlani had rooted a wild conspiracy theory against the government saying that it was trying to distract the citizens from the ‘dangerous’ CAA bill by planning rapes, murder and encounters.

“All of this. The onions. The encounters. Maybe even the rapes and murders themselves. They could all be specifically planned distractions from the extremely dangerous CAA bill. That they are trying to sneak past us all. Please open your eyes and question everything”, he had said in an Instagram story. The CAA only fast-tracked Indian citizenship of persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring Islamic countries. This included all non-Muslims including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis and other religious minorities. The bill never prohibited Muslims from these countries to seek Indian citizenship. It also never affected any Indian citizens irrespective of their faith. However, an air was created that the Act was anti-Muslims and that Indian Muslims stand to lose their Indian citizenship.

Dadlani had earlier supported the Aam Aadmi Party during the Delhi elections and had campaigned for them.

It is important to note that the controversy revolving around Nupur Sharma and her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks is still burning with Islamists coming out violently on the streets. Staging protests in various parts of the country, Islamists are either demanding the immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma or are demanding her death. Severe Islamist protests against Sharma have so far been executed in Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Solapur (Maharashtra), Ludhiana (Punjab), Belagavi (Karnataka), and also in the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

OpIndia Staff
