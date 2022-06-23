Hours before Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar flew to Guwahati to join Eknath Shinde, his son had publicly sided with Uddhav Thackeray: What he said

On June 22, Aniket Sarvankar, son of Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, shared multiple tweets hours before his father flew to Guwahati. In his tweets (in the Marathi language), Aniket sided with the Uddhav Thackeray camp and suggested the party does not finish if a few of its members leave.

In his first tweet posted at 1:24 AM on June 22, he said, “Chhagan Bhujbal left, the party did not finish. Ganesh Naik left, but the party did not finish. Narayan Rane’s letter, the party did not finish. Raj Thackeray left, but the party did not finish. The party is not finished when somebody leaves. Because a party is based on the workers and the MLAs MPs and ministers get elected on account of the workers.”

छगन भुजबळ गेले पक्ष संपला नाही

गणेश नाईक गेले पक्ष संपला नाही

नारायण राणे गेले पक्ष संपला नाही

राज ठाकरे गेले पक्ष संपला नाही

कोणाच्या जाण्याने पक्ष संपत नसतो.. पक्ष हा कार्यकर्त्यांच्या जीवावर असतो आणि हे आमदार खासदार मंत्री सुद्धा कार्यकर्त्यांच्या जीवावर जिंकून येतात. — Aniket Sarvankar (@aniketsarvankar) June 21, 2022

Ten minutes later, at 1:34 AM, he quoted what Sanjay Raut had said and questioned if he had said something wrong. He wrote, “Just see which portfolio you had in the government with BJP and which portfolio you have now. – Sanjay Raut. Tell me what is wrong with this.”

भाजपसोबत तुम्ही कोणत्या खात्याचे मंत्री होतात ते बघा आणि आज तुम्ही कोणत्या खात्याचे मंत्री आहात ते बघा – संजय राऊत.



गलत क्या बोला वो बताओ !! — Aniket Sarvankar (@aniketsarvankar) June 21, 2022

At 1:37, he published another tweet saying, “Read somewhere on WhatsApp message. Not every Dadhiwala (bearded) in Thane is an Anand Dighe.” Dighe was one of the prominent Shiv Sena leaders. Eknath Shinde is an MLA from Thane who took charge of the party after Dighe’s demise.

आज कुठेतरी व्हाट्स मेसेजवर वाचलं.. ठाण्यातले सगळेच दाढीवाले आनंद दिघे नसतात 🙂 — Aniket Sarvankar (@aniketsarvankar) June 21, 2022

A day before, on June 21 morning at 9:04 AM, Aniket published another tweet saying, “Those who are seen here, but are actually there; such people are the most dangerous in life as well as in politics.” He was pointing toward the Shiv Sena MLAs who were in Uddhav camp but were on the verge of moving to Eknath Shinde‘s camp.

जे दिसतात इथे आणि असतात तिथे अशी माणसं आयुष्यात आणि राजकारणात सर्वात धोकादायक ! — Aniket Sarvankar (@aniketsarvankar) June 21, 2022

Notably, Sarvankar is MLA from Mahim, which is close to Shivsena Bhavan. His son’s tweets were posted before Sarvankar himself flew to Guwahati to join the Eknath camp. Aniket has not posted anything since his father flew for Guwahati.

Political unrest in Maharashtra

The political unrest in Maharashtra started after reports of cross-voting during MLC elections, where the BJP won five seats despite lacking enough numbers in the assembly. Eknath Shinde, along with other rebel leaders, went untraceable after the results. Later it was reported that the rebel leaders of Shiv Sena were lodged in a hotel in Surat from where they shifted to Assam.