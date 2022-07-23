Hours after being remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody, West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee developed chest pain and has been taken to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata. Trinamool Congress leader Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday (July 23) in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) scam case.

Partha Chatterjee’s lawyer Somnath Mukherjee said, “Partha Chatterjee (West Bengal cabinet minister and former Education Minister of the state) is not feeling well. He has developed heartache. We demanded that proper medical facilities should be given to him if ED’s custody is granted.”

The 69-year-old TMC politician owns several flats, including the one where a massive amount of cash was found, which he had reportedly gifted to Arpita Mukherjee. It is notable that more than Rs 21 crore in cash and jewelry worth over Rs 1 crore were recovered earlier from the resident of Arpita Mukherjee, a ‘close aide’ of Partha Chatterjee. It has also emerged that he owns a luxurious flat in the Naktala neighborhood of South Kolkata, which is reportedly used to keep only his dogs.

On July 23, officials of the Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee and later produced him before the Bankshall court. He was sent to judicial custody for a period of 2 days by the court. Arpita Mukherjee also has been arrested after the recovery of just a stash of cash from her flat.

The arrest came a day after the Enforcement Directorate began search operations at various premises linked to the recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WB-SSC) and West Bengal Primary Education Board. Prior to the arrest, Partha Chatterjee was questioned for around 26 hours in connection with the SSC scam case. The Enforcement Directorate also raided 13 locations linked to the TMC Minister.