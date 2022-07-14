Thursday, July 14, 2022
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar now ‘cancelled’ by Left ‘Liberals’ after he receives honorary doctorate from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Not so long ago, Gavaskar was hailed as a hero by Left Liberals after it was reported that he had once saved a neighbourhood family from a violent mob by using his identity during the aftermath of the 1993 blasts in Mumbai.

OpIndia Staff
Sunil Gavaskar 'cancelled' for receiving doctorate from the hands of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Sunil Gavaskar with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, image via Vasudha Venugopal on Twitter
3

India’s legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has been ‘cancelled’ by ‘Liberals’. The reason: He was recently conferred with an honorary doctorate at the hands of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The honour was awarded at the First Convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University of Human Excellence at Muddenahalli, Karnataka. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat formally conferred the honorary doctorate upon Sunil Gavaskar.

The news of Sunil Gavaskar receiving the honourary doctorate by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has caused a sudden meltdown by ‘Liberals’ and now Gavaskar has been ‘cancelled’.

Screenshot via Twitter

One anon handle lamented, “I thought it was difficult to bowl out this man, but alas”. Another person replied that he had great respect for Gavaskar not because he was a legendary cricketer, but because he had apparently once saved a family during the 1992 riots.

Another handle named Eminem San who had earlier thought Gavaskar was worthy of his respect only because he had helped a ‘Muslim family’, now decided otherwise.

One handle named Himanshu indirectly held Gavaskar responsible for the fact that India is economically stable and not facing a dire economic crisis like Sri Lanka. Because the absolute chaos in Sri Lanka has made cricketers like Jayasuriya and Sangakara “stand with the people” to become ‘liberal heroes’ and the economically robust India that is basically keeping Sri Lanka afloat by sending food and fuel worth billions of dollars is the fascist regime where Gavaskar is greeted by Mohan Bhagwat.

Not so long ago, Gavaskar was hailed as a hero by Left Liberals after it was reported that he had once saved a neighbourhood family from a violent mob by using his identity during the aftermath of the 1993 blasts in Mumbai.

Many had tweeted in appreciation, hailing Gavaskar as a hero. The incident was narrated by Sunil’s son Rohan during an event organised by the Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai, where Sunil Gavaskar was honoured with the lifetime achievement award in 2016.

This is, however, not the first time Gavaskar has been ‘cancelled’. In early 2020, when anti-CAA protests were gathering storm across the country, Gavaskar had stated at an event that the youth of the country should focus on building a new India and lamented over the fact that some youngsters are wasting valuable years for the sake of activism while they should be focusing on building careers.

It is amusing to see the so-called ‘Liberals’ losing their mind and claiming that Gavaskar receiving an honorary doctorate from the hands of Mohan Bhagwat is an ‘offence’ severe enough to negate his achievements for the country. Moreover, the idea that Gavaskar’s status as an Indian cricket legend is dependent upon his leaning towards a particular type of political ideology is hilarious to see. Sadly, for the so-called ‘Left Liberals’, anyone who is even indulging in a civil social interaction with the people they don’t politically agree with is worthless and his or her achievements do not matter.

