Death threats to people supporting Nupur Sharma on social media still continue. A case has appeared in the Umra area of Surat city in Gujarat, where a young businessman received death threats for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media. An FIR has been registered in the Umra police station, and the police have arrested three persons in the case.

The complainant youth runs an amusement park in the city. A picture of former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma was uploaded on the Instagram page of the park. After this, the youth received death threats from seven persons. Initially, the youth ignored these threats but as the threats continued, he contacted the police station and told the officials about the threats. The police initiated the procedure to file an FIR and arrested three youths.

The arrested accused are identified as Mohammad Ayan Atashbajiwala, Rashid Bhura, and a woman named Aliya Mohammad. All the arrested threateners are residents of Surat. They were charged under sections 504 (insult with intent to cause a breach of peace) and 506, 507 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation).

According to the FIR, a picture of Nupur Sharma was posted on the Instagram handle of the amusement park by the team handling its social media marketing. However, the youth immediately deleted the picture and apologized. But the arrested three accused and four others issued death threats to the young businessman. They messaged him on Instagram asking whether he wanted to live in Surat or not. Inspector JR Chaudhary of the Umra police station said that the police are looking for the other four accused.

Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, killed over supporting Nupur Sharma

The threats to the Gujarat businessman come on the heels of the murders of at least two men, who were hacked to death by Islamists for extending their support to Nupur Sharma after being relentlessly hounded for her comments on Prophet Muhammad. Islamists ran amok across the country, indulging in violence, vandalism and issuing “sar tan see juda” threats to Nupur Sharma and those who supported her. Many people supporting Sharma on social media received death threats from Islamists. A Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur was beheaded. Similarly, a chemist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati was also killed over extending support to Nupur Sharma.