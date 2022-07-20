On Wednesday, 20th July 2022, the Haryana police nabbed the primary accused, a truck driver who mowed down the DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi on Tuesday. Anil Vij, Haryana’s home minister, said that the accused is identified as Mittar. Mittar was apprehended at Ganghora village, which falls within the control of the Pahari police station in the Bharatpur district.

Iqrar, a cleaner on the dumper and a native of Panchgaon village, was detained by police earlier on Tuesday. In the Nuh district of Haryana, 59-year-old DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck when he was probing into unlawful stone mining.

DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was murdered when he had gone to the Aravalli hillsides in the Pachgaon region to prevent unauthorized mining. As per reports, Bishnoi was acting on inputs of illegal mining in the area. Upon reaching the site he signalled a truck carrying stones to slow down. However, instead of slowing down and stopping, the driver sped up and ran over him, killing him instantly. Bishnoi was set to retire later this year.

When police searched Mittar’s residence on Tuesday night, they discovered that it was locked and that every member of his family had fled. Meanwhile, merchants in Tauru town closed their shops in protest of the murder. Several organizations had also staged a march demanding that the culprits be arrested immediately.