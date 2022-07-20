Thursday, July 21, 2022
Haryana: Truck driver Shabbir who had killed DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi arrested in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district

DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was murdered when he had gone to the Aravalli hillsides in the Pachgaon region to prevent unauthorized mining.

OpIndia Staff
DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi
211

On Wednesday, 20th July 2022, the Haryana police nabbed the primary accused, a truck driver who mowed down the DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi on Tuesday. The accused was apprehended at Gangora village, which falls within the control of the Pahari police station in the Bharatpur district.

Some media reports have stated that the name of the accused is Shabbir alias Mittar. His father’s name is Isak. As per a report in News 18, Shabbir had switched off his phone and had been changing his location constantly. More than 10 different police teams were deployed to track his location and find him. The Police had raided over 30 locations before finally nabbing Shabbir at Bharatpur’s Gangora village.

Because it was not possible to track him with technical help, the police relied on sources and informers to finally trace Shabbir. Shabbir and his accomplice Iqrar had brutally killed DSP Bishnoi by hitting him with their truck.

Iqrar, a cleaner on the dumper and a native of Panchgaon village, was detained by police earlier on Tuesday. In the Nuh district of Haryana, 59-year-old DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck when he was probing into unlawful stone mining.

DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was murdered when he had gone to the Aravalli hillsides in the Pachgaon region to prevent unauthorized mining. As per reports, Bishnoi was acting on inputs of illegal mining in the area. Upon reaching the site he signalled a truck carrying stones to slow down. However, instead of slowing down and stopping, the driver sped up and ran over him, killing him instantly. Bishnoi was set to retire later this year.

When police searched Mittar’s residence on Tuesday night, they discovered that it was locked and that every member of his family had fled. Meanwhile, merchants in Tauru town closed their shops in protest of the murder. Several organizations had also staged a march demanding that the culprits be arrested immediately.

