On Saturday (July 23), the security deployed at the Amritsar airport nabbed a passenger for molesting an air hostess onboard a flight.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Mohammed Danish. A resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Danish had boarded an IndiGo flight (6E 6075) from Lucknow at 6:15 am.

The flight was bound for Srinagar with a 1-hour halt in Amritsar. During the journey, the passenger got into a heated argument with an air hostess and then resorted to sexually inappropriate behaviour.

When things turned ugly, the victim notified the Amritsar control room about the matter. When the flight landed at the Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International airport, security officials barged into the flight and nabbed Danish.

An official complaint was filed against the accused with Amritsar Airport Sub Inspector Pargat Singh, following which a case was registered against the accused by the airport police under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman).

A probe was soon initiated into the incident. Given that IPC Section 509 is a bailable offence, Danish was soon released on bail. Owing to the chaos that transpired at the airport, the Srinagar-bound flight was delayed for about 15 minutes.