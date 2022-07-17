Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan has reacted to criticism of his portrayal as a Hindu in his biopic ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect‘, where R. Madhavan is playing his role. A video clip from one of his interviews went viral on social media in which Nambi Narayanan asked if it is a sin to be a Hindu.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ was released on 1st July 2022. R Madhavan has written and directed the film. He has also played the lead role of Nambi Narayanan. The liberal and leftist media and film critics have outraged on portraying Nambi Narayanan as a practicing Hindu in this film. In an interview with Deccan Vahini, Nambi Narayanan said, “It is funny sometimes. You know somebody wrote a review saying that Nambi Narayanan is shown as Hindu. Nambi Narayanan is doing some Utsavam, reciting Suprabhatam, this, that, and all kinds of things. He is a Brahmin. He is a Hindu. Hindutva is being shown. I just wanted to ask you – I am a Hindu. I mean I have no shame in saying that. Is it a sin to be a Hindu?”

Nambi sir speaks on the controversy –



I’m a Hindu, I mean I have no shame in saying that. Is it a Sin to be a Hindu? Is it a sin to be a Brahmin? There are so many Brahmins, they have given their lives for this country. Not just one. I can give you a list! pic.twitter.com/CH66y52ZUP — Shadow (@Shadow58940847) July 17, 2022

Nambi Narayanan further said, “When I am a Hindu and my story is shown, they will show me as a Hindu only. They can’t put me as a Muslim or as a Christian. So what is it that we are talking about? Is it a sin to be a Brahmin? I am not a Brahmin, that is a different question. Is it a sin? If there is a Brahmin fellow, you will just cut him short. There are so many Brahmins, who have given their lives for this country. Not just one. I can give you a list. So the point I am making is we are unnecessarily coloring the issue.”

Narayanan made the comments when at the end of the interview, he was asked if has any political ambitions. While he replied that he remains a scientist and he has no interest in joining politics, he opened up about politics being played in his name.

Nambi Narayanan further added that he received support from politicians from two opposite ends of the ideological spectrum, and that matters to him more than any controversy. He said, “We see Narendra Modi as a BJP leader, not as a Prime Minister. For your information, I will tell you. Forget about Narendra Modi. Do you know that the present chief minister of Kerala has given me excellent support? In what way his support is less? He has cut down on the fighting of my case. So you will call me a communist fellow?”

Nambi Narayanan told the journalist, “You are not asking me that question, why because you have some kind of mindset in this. You want to brand me as a BJP person etc. I am just trying to be very frank with you. Maybe I am wrong but you correct yourself either in your future questions or in understanding the issue. Now, tomorrow you will find, I am sure, it may be a Shiv Sena fellow or it may be a party that has nothing to do with me. When they support me, don’t color me with them. I am happy to note, actually speaking, that Narendra Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan both are two extremes. If they both support me, don’t you think I have a reason to be happy? Is it not proving that there is merit in my case? Otherwise, why the hell these people are coming and supporting me? So I am very happy about it and I have no inclination to color myself with that political line.”

It is notable that film critic Anupama Chopra reviewed the film and expressed her objections to showing Nambi Narayanan as a practicing Hindu in this film. She wrote in her review, “It’s admirable that the film has brought Narayanan’s many accomplishments into the spotlight, but the screenplay repeatedly underlines his patriotism and also leans pointedly into his religion. Our first visual of Narayanan is in the puja room at his home. At crucial moments, he prays. Narayanan is a true-blue Hindu patriot.”