On July 2, Kerala police arrested former Poonjar MLA and senior Kerala leader PC George after an accused in a solar panel scam accused him of sexual harassment in a complaint. Earlier, PC George was arrested for giving a statement where he claimed Hindus are given neuter drugs in Muslim hotels. However, later he was released on bail.

Kerala | Case registered against ex-MLA PC George on charges of sexual harassment & outraging modesty. The complainant is also accused in a scam case. Case registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)& 354 A



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/HpENmndWbF — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

George was arrested by the Cantonment Police from a guest house in Thiruvananthapuram. He was being questioned by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police in connection to the defamation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Gold Smuggling Case by the primary accused, Swapna Suresh.

He then approached court for bail, and he was granted bail by a Magisterial court in the city. The court approved the bail on the condition that he will cooperate with the investigation.

George was booked under Sections 354 and 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint was lodged by a person named KT Jalil. In his complaint, Jalil alleged that Suresh and George wanted to tarnish the image of CM Vijayan and levelled false allegations against him.

OnManorama said in a report that the investigating officers questioned PC George after Sarita S Nair said in a statement that he had forced her to make the revelations.

It has been alleged that George had called the woman to a guest house in Thycaud on February 10, 2022, and sexually assaulted her. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that George provided her wrong information. He was then called by the Police for questioning at Thycaud’s guest house for alleged conspiracy against the government.

On the day Swapna Suresh made the allegations against CM, an audio clip of a conversation between George and the complainant also surfaced. As per the complainant, the incident and that conversation took place on the same day.

Swapna Suresh, who is facing charges in a gold smuggling case, had accused CM Vijayan of giving her a bag full of currency notes in Dubai in 2016. She had alleged that CM had forgotten to take a bag, and it was sent to the CM via a diplomat in the consulate. When the bag was brought to the embassy, it was full of currency notes.

‘Hindus are given impotancy-inducing medicine at Muslim hotels’

In May 2022, PC George was arrested by the Police for alleging that Hindus are given neuter drugs at Muslim-owned restaurants and hotels. He also appealed to boycott Muslims. A case was registered under Section 295A of the IPC against him on April 30, 2022, following which he was arrested from his house.

George has said that the people from the Muslim community start businesses in non-Muslim areas and earn money from them. George had appealed to people to boycott Muslim businesses. He said, “Muslims spit thrice in food. Their Maulana says that spit is perfume. Why should we eat their food?”

He further asked people to avoid eating at Muslim restaurants as they use “impotence-inducing drops” in foot items that would make Hindu men impotent and Hindu women infertile. He claimed that the Muslims were trying to take over the country. He also urged Hindus and Christians to have at least four children.