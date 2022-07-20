A case of love jihad recently appeared in Jharkhand in which a Muslim youth working as a labourer in a factory in Delhi lured a Hindu young woman from Azamgarh pretending to be a Hindu and married her. After eight years of this marriage, when the woman learned that her husband is a Muslim, the accused Muslim abandoned his wife who is now asking for justice.

Accused Muslim labourer Shahzad Ansari hails from the Kumba Khurd village of the Sagma block of the Gadhva district in Jharkhand. While working in a factory in Delhi, he met a girl who belonged to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Shahzad Ansari pretended to be Ravindra and married her in a Hindu temple performing Hindu rituals.

After eight years of married life, when the woman visited her in-law’s home, she knew that her husband is a Muslim. After this, the Muslim youth thrashed her out of the home and abandoned her. Currently, the woman is helpless. She shared the incident with DCP Ramesh Gholap. Earlier she had also visited the Banshidhar Nagar women’s police station and asked the Superintendent of Police for justice.

Shahzad Ansari used to work as a laborer in a Crusher factory in Delhi. One of the relatives of the victim woman also worked there. Shahzad Ansari got the woman’s mobile number from that relative and started conversing with her on phone. Whenever the woman would come to visit her relative, Shahzad Ansari would also meet her. Their frequent meet-ups and conversations lasted for six months and then Shahzad Ansari married her as Ravindra with all the Hindu rituals in a Hindu temple.

A couple of days after the marriage, he brought the woman to his village, but the victim woman soon returned to her parental home. Shahzad also went back to his work and started living in a rented room nearby her home. For eight years, he lived there before coming back to his village home as the crusher factory shut down.

When the victim woman reached his home, she learnt that he is a Muslim. Shahzad Ansari then started beating and abusing her. Also, he did not give her any money to survive. In April 2022, the victim woman complained to the SP of Gadhva. Currently, she is living at the Gadhva railway station.