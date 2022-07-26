'Neki Ki Diwar' NGO collects clothes for actor Ranveer Singh after his nude photoshoot

Days after Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for a magazine cover went viral on social media, an NGO ‘Neki Ki Diwar’ from Indore, Madhya Pradesh has begun a campaign to collect clothes for the actor. Staging protest against the photoshoot they have installed a box asking the civilians to drop clothes for the actor.

According to the reports, the box installed by the NGO features a photograph from his photoshoot with a bizarre tagline ‘manasik kachra (mental garbage)’. The video of the campaign went viral over social media on July 26 where people could be seen gathering around the box and dropping clothes for the Bollywood actor.

Reportedly, Ranveer’s photoshoot has also landed him in legal trouble after an application was filed on Monday with Mumbai Police seeking registration of an FIR against the actor. The application mentioned that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women through his nude social media photos.

The complaint was filed by an officer of an NGO situated in the east Mumbai neighbourhood of Chembur at the Chembur police station. The complaint further claimed that the actor had disrespected the modesty of women through his images. The complaint requested that the actor be charged under the Information Technology Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code.

After the photoshoot, actor Ranveer had said to the Paper Magazine that it was easy for him to be physically naked as earlier he had given best performances. “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f**king naked. You can see my f**king soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable”, he had said.

Ranveer had executed the photoshoot for Paper Magazine last week. While some of his Bollywood friends praised him for his courage and the photographs, netizens trolled him for blatantly showing off his body parts. The video of the NGO collecting the clothes for the actor is also doing the rounds on social media.