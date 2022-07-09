On Saturday (July 9), concerned members of the Hindu community took out a protest march in the National Capital and sent a clear message that laws in the country will be governed by the Constitution and not Sharia (Islamic law). The Hindu Sankalp March was organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the wake of the recent killings of Hindu tailor Kanahiya Lal and pharmacist Umesh Kolhe by Islamists for supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

As per reports, special traffic arrangements were made by the Delhi police on Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road, Tolstoy Marg, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and others to ensure the smooth passage of the march.

The march began from the Mandi House and ended at the iconic Jantar Mantar. Opindia covered the Hindu Sankalp March from ground zero, which witnessed a massive turnout of Hindus.

The large-scale mobilisation signified that the Hindu community will no longer remain a mute spectator to attacks by jihadist forces and will resist them within the bounds of the law. During the rally, the attendees were heard singing Bhajans on the road and waving the Indian tricolour.

Opindia caught up with BJP National spokesperson, Tajinder Singh Bagga, who was also present at the protest rally.

“In the past few days, we have seen how some people challenged the Indian Constitution, issued fatwas and threats of beheading. They are announcing bounties for killing people. This march is a message to them that the country will run on Indian laws and not Sharia or Jihad,” Bagga told Opindia.

“Everytime they try to run this country on Sharia and Jihad, members of the Hindu community will take to the streets. In non-BJP ruled States, we have witnessed the destruction of public property, stone-pelting and arson attacks but here you will not see anything like that,” Bagga emphasised.

He further added, “This is the difference between them and peace-loving people such as us. Here, you will not find any people talking about violence.”

“Will this country be run by the Constitution or by Sharia” @TajinderBagga talks to OpIndia’s @pallavserene at the #HinduSankalpmarch organised by VHP pic.twitter.com/8bEnko0MpA — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) July 9, 2022

“Lakhs of people are on the streets today from all sections of the Hindu society. This (rally) is the outcome of the sentiments of the people. India will run on Constitution and not Sharia,” BJP leader Kapil Mishra told Opindia.

“When Hindus take out processions, they do it peacefully. They are not armed with stones. This rally is a message to jihadists, their fathers and their children. Enforcers of Sharia will be defeated. This march is a manifestation of Hindu unity,” he emphasised.

“Jihadis, Jihadi’s fathers and their supporters should understand that India is united against Jihad. India will work according to the Constitution, not Sharia” @KapilMishra_IND talks to OpIndia during #HinduSankalpMarch pic.twitter.com/ukF3bwobM6 — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) July 9, 2022

“Stop this orgy of killings, giving threats of beheading and making excuses to justify them. Lakhs of people have united here today,” Kapil Mishra added.

Opindia also spoke to Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar. He stated that the Hindu Sankalp March is a resistance to attempts of imposing 1400-year-old Sharia in India.

“This march shows the unity among all sections of the Hindu society. Brotherhood will win and jihadis will be defeated. We are also raising the confidence among the Hindus to be able to defend their lives and properties (within the limits of the law) when they come under attack from such forces,” he concluded.

“Jihadis will be defeated in India”.



Listen to what VHP leader Alok Kumar said to @pallavserene #HinduSankalpMarch pic.twitter.com/xdsVZtx3a4 — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) July 9, 2022

The Hindu majority caught at the receiving end of violence by Islamists

It must be recalled that the murder of Kanhaiya Lal by Islamists, namely, Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, is not an isolated incident. 7 days prior to his beheading, another Hindu man named Umesh Kolhe was hacked to death for supporting Nupur Sharma.

Several people, including TV actresses, have received death threats for merely speaking in support of the ex-BJP spokesperson. In the days leading up to the brutal murders, Islamists ransacked public property, set vehicles on fire and brought life to a standstill in several cities across India.

The common Hindu watched in silence while the Islamists created mayhem on the streets. Their unabashed display of street power, coupled with the silence of their ‘moderate’ co-religionists, have struck terror in the heart of an average Hindu.

It must not be forgotten that there was a Kishan before Kanhaiya and a Kamlesh before Kishan, all of whom were slaughtered on allegations of blasphemy.

Hindus in India are caught in a state of dilemma. They can neither demand protection from the State as they happen to be the ‘non-violent majority’ nor can they defend themselves out of the fear of being called brute majoritarians, oblivious to minority rights.

In recent years, the community has been able to garner support globally and raise awareness in the virtual world for their plight.