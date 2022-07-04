A day after being arrested for making provocative speeches over the Nupur Sharma row, Maulana Mufti Nadeem and Maulana Alam Raza Ghor were released on bail from the Bundi jail in Rajasthan on Saturday (July 2).

The duo was released on a surety bond of ₹1 lakh each. The development had elated the supporters of Maulana Nadeem, who gathered outside the Bundi jail in violation of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144.

The Islamic cleric was initially sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody but nevertheless released on bail within 24 hours of arrest.

Maulana Mufti Nadeem released from #Bundi jail on Bail today. pic.twitter.com/kUFuW58xqm — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 2, 2022

Following the gruesome killing of Kanhaiya Lal, the Congress government in Rajasthan was forced to act against the cleric. By then, 28 days had elapsed since his disturbing speech.

In videos that have surfaced on social media, the Islamic cleric was seen making a royal entry and displayed no sense of remorse.

Mufti Nadeem and his accomplice arrested in the hate speech case from Bundi, Rajasthan. He had made a provocative statement against Nupur Sharma 28 days ago. He is walking here as if he has been invited as a Chief Guest by Rajasthan Police.pic.twitter.com/3w5BQ2X1Dl — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 1, 2022

The Background of the case

Maulana Mufti Nadeem had made an inflammatory speech at the Bundi Directorate during a protest on June 3 this year. He had infamously threatened to gouge the eyes and chop the hands of people who criticise Prophet Mohammad.

“If she has done blasphemy against my master, which she has done, and if someone else does the same, listen carefully… take action against them. If you fail to take action, Muslims will take the matter into their hands,” Maulana Nadeem warned.

He added, “If Muslims give reactions, look at the history, whenever Muslims gave reaction against any community they became homeless. If you do not take action, we will react. This is not a request. This is an open threat. “

While threatening to chop hands and gouge eyes for blasphemy, he said, “You can abuse me, I will tolerate. You can abuse my father, I will tolerate it. You can abuse my family, I will tolerate it. But if you speak even a word against my Nabi, your tongue will be cut. If you raise your hands, they will be chopped.