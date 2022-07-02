According to reports, the Bundi Kotwali police station has arrested Maulana Mufti Nadeem, who made incendiary comments against ex-Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma in Bundi. Since the Udaipur incident, there has been a growing call for Maulana’s arrest. Following the violent murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, doubts were raised about the police’s failure to apprehend Maulana Mufti.

On June 4, a video of Maulana Mufti of Bundi, Rajasthan, went viral on social media, with him threatening to gouge the eyes and chop the hands of people who criticise Prophet Mohammad. The offensive comment was made by Maulana Mufti against Nupur Sharma at the Bundi Collectorate, when the Muslim community had gone to visit the collector on June 3 to submit a letter protesting Sharma’s remarks.

Maulana Mufti said, “If the administration says it is not against the law, we will go against the law. If it is against the law, the local administration and the union government must listen… If she has done blasphemy against my master, which she has done, and if someone else does the same, listen carefully… take action against them. If you fail to take action, Muslims will take the matter into their hands.”

Threatening to chop hands and gouge eyes for blasphemy, he said, “You can abuse me, I will tolerate. You can abuse my father, I will tolerate it. You can abuse my family, I will tolerate it. But if you speak even a word against my Nabi, your tongue will be cut. If you raise your hands, they will be chopped. If you raise your finger, it will be chopped. Even if you raise your eyes, we will gouge the eyes and throw them away. After that, you can throw us in jail or do a lathi charge, we will tolerate it. But we cannot tolerate a word against Nabi.”

According to reports, Maulana sympathizers have begun to congregate outside the Kotwali police station in Bundi after his arrest. As a result, a large police force has been deployed outside the police station.