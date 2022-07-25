Monday, July 25, 2022
UP police thwart conspiracy by Kamal and Adil to blame Hindus for the desecration of Mazar in Bijnor: Details

"This whole matter shows attempts to soil the atmosphere amid the Kanwar Yatra... Field officers instructed to be more alert; continuous social media monitoring also underway," ADG Kumar emphasised.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image
18

On Sunday (July 24), the Uttar Pradesh police arrested two miscreants for dressing up as Hindus and desecrating a Mazar in Bijnor city of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the two accused were identified as Kamal and Adil. The duo tied a saffron-coloured cloth around their heads and ransacked the Jalal Shah Mazar.

They also set several ‘chadars’ on fire. On receiving information, the cops rushed to the crime scene and nabbed the two men.

“A big communal conspiracy was prevented (on July 24) under Sherkot PS limits; info was received about 2 people ransacking Jalal Shah Mazar & burning several ‘chadar’,” informed ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar.

“No damage done to religious texts,” he emphasised. According to Kumar, the two accused are brothers by relation and had earlier desecrated the Qutub Shah Mazar in Sherkot.

With their arrest, the cops foiled the criminal conspiracy by the duo to defame the Hindu community.

“This whole matter shows attempts to soil the atmosphere amid the Kanwar Yatra… Field officers instructed to be more alert; continuous social media monitoring also underway,” ADG Kumar emphasised.

Islamists, and Congress leaders spread fake news that Hindus posing as Muslims to offer Namaz

Earlier, the Lucknow police arrested 4 people for performing Namaz without authorisation at the Lulu mall on July 12 this year. The accused were identified as Mohammad Rehan, Aatif Khan, Mohammad Lokman, and Mohammad Noman.

It is worth noting that Islamists and Congress leaders intentionally propagated false information claiming that Hindus posing as Muslims had offered namaz at Lulu Mall. They were using the arrest of Hindus in another case to claim that individuals offering namaz inside the mall were not Muslims.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Rohini Singh, and RJ Sayema were among the left-leaning ‘liberals’ who had helped amplify the misinformation.

