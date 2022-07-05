Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Kanpur Police arrests builder Haji Wasi, accused of funding prime suspect Zafar...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur Police arrests builder Haji Wasi, accused of funding prime suspect Zafar Hayat Hashmi in Kanpur violence

According to reports, the SIT had already secured a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) from the court against him and 18 other defendants in the case. Haji Wasi's name was also highlighted during the anti-CAA protests, as reports suggest.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Police arrests builder Haji Wasi, accused of funding Kanpur violence
According to police, Haji Wasi was the primary financier of the chief accused, Zafar Hayat Hashmi. (Image: ANI)
5

In the Kanpur violence case, the Kanpur Police apprehended another suspect, Haji Wasi. Haji Wasi, a builder, is one of those accused of sponsoring the June 3 Kanpur riots. According to police, Haji Wasi was the primary financier of the chief accused, Zafar Hayat Hashmi. Kanpur Police had already arrested his son Rahman.

According to reports, the SIT had already secured a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) from the court against him and 18 other defendants in the case. Haji Wasi’s name was also highlighted during the anti-CAA protests, as reports suggest.

Haji Mohammad Wasi is also accused of erecting unlawful buildings valued at 100 crores. According to the reports, the police officers have requested papers from the registrar’s office. The police have details about 31 such buildings in the city, all of which are unlawful. Eleven of these buildings’ plans were not filed. Land investments have been undertaken in the names of family and close friends. The Income Tax Department will now look into the income of crores of rupees over a ten-year period.

Kanpur violence

Days after BJP Spokeswoman Nupur Sharma got death threats for allegedly committing “blasphemy” against Prophet Muhammad, horrific violence occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, with Islamists calling for a district-wide shutdown to protest against the statement and demanding her arrest. After Friday prayers, thousands of Islamists joined the rally and began pelting stones at the police and the public.

Later, the police detained over 40 miscreants in the case and demolished unlawful properties possessed by primary accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi and his cronies. The police also discovered damning communications on Hashmi’s phone and investigated his bank accounts in order to track down money received from Gulf nations to allegedly support the violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHaji Wasi arrest, Kanpur violence case, UP police arrest
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka: ACB books Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets case, raids his 2 offices and 3 residential properties

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Islamists share a stabbing incident at Chitradurga with a fake communal angle, here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

CM Eknath Shinde narrates the ‘worst’ 2.5 years with MVA, says ‘Shiv Sainiks could not speak about Hindutva, Veer Savarkar’

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leader Kapil Mishra receives death threats days after he visits slain Hindu Kanhaiya Lal’s family, one Akbar Alam threatens to shoot him dead

OpIndia Staff -

‘Liberals’, Islamist apologists rally behind Sushant Singh’s Team Saath, demand ‘unsuspension’ of Twitter account which indulges in targeted harassment

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Muslim community in Garhwa got school prayer changed as ‘they are 75% of population’, even stopped children from folding hands

OpIndia Staff -

Indian High Commission appeals to Canadian authorities to stop screening of Hinduphobic film ‘Kaali’

OpIndia Staff -

Ajmer Dargah’s Khadim Salman Chishti threatens to kill Nupur Sharma, offers his own house as bounty to anyone who murders her

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh police tries to arrest Zee News journalist from Ghaziabad for mistake in airing news related to Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -

Amravati chemist murder: Police Commissioner denies reports of a cover-up, says official statement wasn’t given earlier because it was a “blind and sensitive” case

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,100FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com