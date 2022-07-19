Another love jihad has surfaced in the Kanshi Ram Nagar (Kasganj) district of Uttar Pradesh, where one Prince Qureshi, disguised as Monu Gupta, befriended a Hindu girl from Delhi by approaching her on Facebook and raped her after calling her to Kasganj to meet her. There, he took her in a car and raped her after mixing intoxicants in her cold drink.

When the girl came to know the truth, she rebelled, and she was tortured and raped as a consequence. Initially, the police did not register the girl’s complaint; however, after Hindu groups intervened, and on the orders of SP BBGTS Murthy, the police filed a case against two persons, including Prince Qureshi.

This case comes from the Ganj Dundwara town of Kasganj District. Prince Qureshi, a native of Ganj Dundwara, fabricated the identity of Monu Gupta and contacted the girl from Delhi over Facebook, gradually grooming her. The girl alleges that on July 15, he called her to Ganj Dundwara in Kasganj to meet. She has stated that the Prince’s true identity was revealed when his mother contacted him, and he addressed his mother as ‘Ammi.’

When the victim resisted after finding out the truth, Prince allegedly forced her into the car and sexually abused her by forcing her to consume intoxicated soft drinks. After that when she went to the Ganjdundwara police station with her complaint, the officers just didn’t listen.

When Hindu organisations learned about this, they too went to the police station. Following that, on the directions of SP BBGTS Murthy, a complaint was filed against Prince Qureshi, the man who disguised himself as a Hindu to win the girl’s trust, and one of his accomplices. On the SP’s directions, the police registered the First Information Report in this case after 24 hours.

Thakur Manjit Singh, a Hindu leader, has remarked that the girl is like a sister to him, who was called by a teenager of a specific community by changing his name in order to target her. He stated that the organisation will provide full support and safety to the girl.