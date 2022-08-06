Avinash Sable, born in Beed district in Maharashtra, created history earlier today when he became the first non-Kenyan to win a medal in the 3000 meters steeplechase event at the Commonwealth Games. In an event traditionally dominated by Kenyans, Sable won a silver medal ensuring that Kenyans don’t run away with all the medals yet again.

Avinash Sable finished the race with a time of 8:11.20, creating a new national record. This is the 9th time he has broken the national record in the event. Kenya continued their domination of the event as Abraham Kibiwot, the 2018 silver medallist, narrowly edged out the Indian athlete by 0.05 seconds to win the gold. The bronze also went to Kenya as world junior champion Amos Serem finished in 8:16.83.

Sable now holds the national record in three separate events, namely 3000m steeplechase, 5000m, and the half marathon.

After his remarkable performance, wishes poured in from all quarters, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Avinash Sable is a remarkable youngster. I am delighted he has won the Silver Medal in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase event. Sharing our recent interaction where he spoke about his association with the Army and how he overcame many obstacles. His life journey is very motivating. pic.twitter.com/50FbLInwSm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

Avinash Sable you beauty!

Avinash wins SILVER in 3000m Steeplechase clocking New National Record mark of 8:11.20 ( just 0.05 secs behind Kenyan).

Hear this: Kenya has won all Gold, Silver & Bronze in all 10 CWG previous editions.

Proud of you Avinash | @afiindia #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/8KWPb0gXoH — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2022

The Prime Minister wasn’t the only one to recall his army background as many other people remembered his time at Siachen glacier.

At 18, Avinash Sable served as a jawan of 5 Mahar on the Siachen glacier. Now 27, the man from Beed is doing 🇮🇳 proud on the track. He wins🥈in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the CWG with a NR of 8.11.20. It's India's first medal in the event and the 9th time he's broken the NR pic.twitter.com/tN4ZW3cAQr — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 6, 2022

Avinash Sable didn’t even start pursuing athletics seriously till 2016 when he got inducted into the 5 Mahar battalion of the Indian Army. Now he is smashing records left right and center and challenging the traditional powerhouse Kenya in their signature event.