Saturday, August 6, 2022
Updated:

Avinash Sable creates history: Becomes first non-Kenyan to win a Commonwealth medal in 3000 meters steeplechase in the 21st century

OpIndia Staff
Avinash Sable
Avinash Sable finally broke Kenyan stranglehold on the steeplechase event (Image Source: DNA)
3

Avinash Sable, born in Beed district in Maharashtra, created history earlier today when he became the first non-Kenyan to win a medal in the 3000 meters steeplechase event at the Commonwealth Games. In an event traditionally dominated by Kenyans, Sable won a silver medal ensuring that Kenyans don’t run away with all the medals yet again.

Avinash Sable finished the race with a time of 8:11.20, creating a new national record. This is the 9th time he has broken the national record in the event. Kenya continued their domination of the event as Abraham Kibiwot, the 2018 silver medallist, narrowly edged out the Indian athlete by 0.05 seconds to win the gold. The bronze also went to Kenya as world junior champion Amos Serem finished in 8:16.83.

Sable now holds the national record in three separate events, namely 3000m steeplechase, 5000m, and the half marathon.

After his remarkable performance, wishes poured in from all quarters, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister wasn’t the only one to recall his army background as many other people remembered his time at Siachen glacier.

Avinash Sable didn’t even start pursuing athletics seriously till 2016 when he got inducted into the 5 Mahar battalion of the Indian Army. Now he is smashing records left right and center and challenging the traditional powerhouse Kenya in their signature event.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

