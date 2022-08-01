Hours after the arrest of Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a tweet, allegedly by Nawab Malik asking the Shiv Sena leader for an extra pair of underwear has been doing the rounds of the internet.

The purported screenshot of the tweet, allegedly by the NCP leader read, “Bhai Sanjay agar Arthur road jail aa rahe ho toh, mera liya jockey ke XXL size ke char kacche le aana.” The loose translation of the tweet goes as, “If you are being put up in Arthur Road jail, then, please bring 4 XXL-sized Jockey underwear for me.”

Screengrab of the purported tweet

OpIndia got into action to unearth the truth. Having noted the username of Nawab Malik’s Twitter ID, we performed a quick advanced search on the micro-blogging platform using the formula: <keyword>(from: <username of the Twitter handle>).

To our surprise, the search did not return any result. “No results for ” भाई संजय (from: nawabmalikncp)”, the message read.

Screengrab of the search result

The alleged tweet by Nawab Malik was not shared by any other politician from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We also recalled how the seasoned politician has been in jail for some time and probably does not have access to his phone.

As such, it is not possible for Malik to make such a request to Sanjay Raut. Also, it is unlikely that the jail authorities allow inmates to share underwear.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the NCP leader in February this year. Malik was issued summons to appear before the ED pertaining to a PMLA case related to elements linked to Dawood Ibrahim and the underworld. After an interrogation that lasted several hours, he was formally arrested by the ED.

On the contrary, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested on July 31 afternoon for his alleged involvement in the Patra Chawl scam case.

The screenshot is fake.