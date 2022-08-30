On Monday, August 29, an incident of stone-pelting was reported from the Panigate Darwaza neighbourhood in the Mandvi locality of Vadodara in Gujarat. The incident occurred when, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a procession carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh was passing through the Muslim majority area.

Gujarat | Clash erupted between two groups during a Lord Ganesh procession in Vadodara yesterday



The situation is peaceful in the Panigate area. I appeal to the public to not pay heed to rumors. Police are investigating the matter: Chirag Kordiya, Joint CP, Vadodara Police pic.twitter.com/JFqaYZBwQz — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Speaking to the media, Joint Commissioner of Police Chirag Koradia that the situation is under control, and the crime branch is looking into the matter. The officer urged people not to fall for any rumours because the situation in the area was peaceful.

According to reports, members of two communities pelted each other with stones after an argument broke out between them over some issue when the Ganesh procession was passing through Panigate Darwaza in the communally sensitive Mandvi locality.

The police have detained as many as 13 people in connection with the incident which broke out late Monday night, they said, adding that no one was injured in the stone pelting. An FIR was registered under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 336 (rash act endangering human life or personal safety) and 295 (defiling place of worship), the official said.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has also emerged on social media, wherein people can be seen pelting stones as the tempo carrying the Lord Ganesh idol passes the area. the police are seen using mild lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Vadodara’s Deputy Commissioner Panna Momaya told the media, “A Ganesh procession was passing through Panigate area on Monday night when an internal fight broke out resulting in stone pelting. Unfortunately, one of the stones hit a window of a religious place breaking it, sparking speculation about members of the minority being attacked. This was retaliated, leading to a clash between the two groups.”

According to Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner (Crime Branch), as soon as the city control room received a call about the incident, police forces from all nearby police stations rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Following the incident, security has been stepped up in the region.

Violent attacks during Hindu festivals have become the new norm in recent years. Many incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism during the celebration of Hindu festivals have been reported in recent years, and each year the intensity has only increased.

This year, like other previous years, has been no exception. Whether it's a Hindu religious procession for Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Navami, or Saraswati Puja, Islamists haven't missed an opportunity to wreak havoc.