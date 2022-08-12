The police have filed a charge sheet in connection with the violence that erupted on June 3, when Islamists in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, went on a rampage, pelting stones after Friday prayers to protest against ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The charge sheet has named 47 accused, out of which 20 Islamists have been named as ‘masterminds’ behind the violence.

The SIT investigating the case listed Hayat Zafar Hashmi, Mukhtar Baba, and local builder Haji Wasi as the primary accused and ‘conspirators’ in the charge sheet.

Mukhtar Baba owns and operates Baba Biryani restaurants in Kanpur, while Hayat Zafar is the president of the Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association. Wasi’s son, Abdul Rehman, was also arrested in the same case.

Kanpur joint Police Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari said, “All 47 accused, including Hayat Zafar, Mukhtar Baba, and Wasi, are currently lodged in jail. We will soon file a chargesheet in the remaining two FIRs, registered at Bakarganj police station.”

He further stated that each accused is charged for their role in the violence, based on SIT findings.

Meanwhile, 61 persons have been detained thus far by the Kanpur police, who have also filed three FIRs in relation to the incident.

Kanpur violence

According to the reports, on June 3 this year, the members of the Muslim community clashed with the State Police and other civilians and pelted stones in the Becongunj area near Yatimkhana. Controversy erupted after Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi called for ‘market bandh’ in protest against the alleged remarks made by BJP Spokesperson Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.

After the Jumma Nazam (Friday prayers), thousands of Islamists hit the streets of Kanpur and began pelting stones at the police and the public. Several public properties were damaged. The Police responded to the violence and lathi-charged some of the protesters. While they tried to get the situation under control, fierce stone pelting continued intermittently.

Later, the police arrested over 40 rioters in the case and demolished unlawful properties possessed by primary accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi and his associates. The police also discovered damning communications on Hashmi’s phone and investigated his bank accounts in order to track down money received from Gulf nations to allegedly support the violence.

Pertinently, on July 13, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the June 3 Kanpur violence made appalling revelations during a court hearing. In the case diary, the SIT mentioned that during the investigation, they found there was a fixed rate for pelting stones and hurling bombs during the violence. The investigation agency further noted that there was a detailed plan in connection to the violence in Kanpur, and every Islamist involved in instigating violence had different responsibilities. They had fixed rates and came up with a methodology to pay the rioters.

SIT noted that stone-pelters got Rs 1,000 while those who brought stones on handcarts and hurled bombs were paid Rs 5,000. Minors were “hired” to pelt stones and take part in the violence. The main idea behind hiring minors for the riots was that in case they got arrested, strict action would not be taken against them. They had promised lifetime financial support to the minors to lure them into taking part in the riots.

National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on the prime accused of June 3 violence Hayaat Zafar Hashmi. Gangster Act has been invoked against other accused Mukhtar Baba, Hazi Vasi, Shafeeq, and Akeel.