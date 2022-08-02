Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Hindu on Campus' group subjected to online attack, faces smear campaign by Hindu Students...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Hindu on Campus’ group subjected to online attack, faces smear campaign by Hindu Students Association of American University

'Hindu on Campus (HOC)', a student-led group to fight Hinduphobia in international varieties, became the subject of a smear campaign after it collaborated with the Hindu Student Association (HSA) of American University.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu of Campus
American University in Washington DC, image via varsity's website
6

On Tuesday (August 2), the student-led ‘Hindu on Campus (HOC)’ group became the subject of a smear campaign after it collaborated with the Hindu Student Association (HSA) of American University. The varsity is located in Washington DC.

In a tweet, Hindus on Campus informed, “American University’s Hindu Student Association received hateful comments for a collab post with HOC.”

After receiving online hate, HSA quickly deleted its post. On the contrary, it accused the ‘Hindu on Campus’ advocacy group of supporting caste discrimination against Dalits and furthering Islamophobia.

“Accusing those who organize around or speak about Hinduphobia (including the persecution of Hindus) of being agents or pawns of violent, oppressive political agendas,” Hindu on Campus tweeted.

It further added, “Making unsubstantiated claims about the political agendas of people who are simply practising Hinduism.”

Hindu on Campus, a student-led group to fight Hinduphobia in international varieties, has often been targeted by Islamists and the cabal of leftists and liberals. It also aims to create a safe space for l Hindu diaspora to share their experiences with racism and anti-Hindu bigotry.

Last year, it shared testimonials of five current and prospective students of Rutgers University who called out ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke for downplaying the cultural genocide of Hindus committed by Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb.

Irked by the testimonials, the Senior Vice President of ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ at Rutgers University, Enbong (Anna) Branch, later blocked the Twitter handle of ‘Hindus on Campus’. “It is very clear that ‘diversity and inclusion’ does not include Hindu students at Rutgers University,” HOC wrote.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,915FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com