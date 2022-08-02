On Tuesday (August 2), the student-led ‘Hindu on Campus (HOC)’ group became the subject of a smear campaign after it collaborated with the Hindu Student Association (HSA) of American University. The varsity is located in Washington DC.

In a tweet, Hindus on Campus informed, “American University’s Hindu Student Association received hateful comments for a collab post with HOC.”

After receiving online hate, HSA quickly deleted its post. On the contrary, it accused the ‘Hindu on Campus’ advocacy group of supporting caste discrimination against Dalits and furthering Islamophobia.

In response, the HSA deleted their post and used Hinduphobic allegations against HOC – including false allegations of supporting caste-discrimination, Islamophobia.

“Accusing those who organize around or speak about Hinduphobia (including the persecution of Hindus) of being agents or pawns of violent, oppressive political agendas,” Hindu on Campus tweeted.

It further added, “Making unsubstantiated claims about the political agendas of people who are simply practising Hinduism.”

Hindu on Campus, a student-led group to fight Hinduphobia in international varieties, has often been targeted by Islamists and the cabal of leftists and liberals. It also aims to create a safe space for l Hindu diaspora to share their experiences with racism and anti-Hindu bigotry.

Last year, it shared testimonials of five current and prospective students of Rutgers University who called out ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke for downplaying the cultural genocide of Hindus committed by Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb.

Irked by the testimonials, the Senior Vice President of ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ at Rutgers University, Enbong (Anna) Branch, later blocked the Twitter handle of ‘Hindus on Campus’. “It is very clear that ‘diversity and inclusion’ does not include Hindu students at Rutgers University,” HOC wrote.