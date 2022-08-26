Two videos have surfaced on social medianwherein Islamists are seen using extremely foul language while threatening the suspended BJP leader Raja Singh for his alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The videos surfaced days after hundreds of Islamists hit the streets of Hyderabad to shout Islamists slogans like, “Allah-hu-Akbar”, “Gustakh E Rasool ki ek he saza sar tan sejuda, sar tan se juda” and demanded to arrest and behead Raja Singh. They also yelled slogans like, “Raja Singh Murdabad, Murdabad” and reiterated that the BJP MLA had allegedly insulted the Muslim community and their God.

Both videos were shared by the Telugu live TV channel Telangana Maata on Friday, August 26. In the first video, a Muslim man is heard threatening Raja Singh with dire consequences if the Hyderabad commissioner and Home Minister do not take prompt action against him. In the video, the youth is heard threatening Raja Singh with veiled threats and using foul words like ‘Har**mi and kut*e ki aulad for the suspended BJP leader.

The youth not only abused and threatened to behead the suspended BJP leader but was also heard mouthing profanities against his mother. He further abused and threatened Raja Singh’s supporters with a similar fate to Raja Singh if the Telangana police does not take action against them.

The youth is heard openly threatening Raja Singh and his supporters, saying, “Tumhara Hyderabad mein jina haram kar denge” (We will make it difficult for you to live in Hyderabad), as he urged his community to teach these “har**mi’s a lesson.”

Meanwhile, in the second video shared by Telangana Maata, a woman, who identifies herself as Ayesha Parveen threatened Raja Singh with death for allegedly abusing their Prophet. She hurled insults at the ex-BJP leader by calling him ‘suar’ (Pig) and ‘jahil’ (illiterate). She threatened to kill him for insulting Islam.

This video had originally surfaced on August 23. It was shared by the Youtube channel Sach Ke Sath.

She went on to say that whatever Raja Singh said about the Prophet was because he was supported by Telangana’s ruling TRS party. She claimed that if it weren’t for their help, Raja Singh would not have been able to openly deliver such hate speeches in the state.

She claimed that the Telangana government is profiting from the state’s communal strife, which is why it is refusing to take any concrete action against Raja Singh.

Prior to this, Congress leader Feroze Khan was heard ranting on video as violent protests against Singh gripped Hyderabad. In the video, Khan also asked T Raja Singh to apologise for his statements about the Prophet, who, he said, is the “hero of the Muslim community”.

In the brazen threat on camera, the Congress leader said, “T Raja Singh wants to do politics of polarisation. Put him in jail. Raja Singh should apologise for his statement. The Prophet is our hero. If he doesn’t apologise, then I would want to ask every Muslim in Hyderabad to beat him wherever you see him. We can take the law into our hands not once, but several times. For his audacious remark against the prophet, he must be hit with a shoe.”

Besides, Feroze Khan, Telangana Congress Committee Secretary Rashed Khan on Tuesday also threatened of entering Goshamahal, the constituency of T Raja Singh, and turning it into ashes if the police did not arrest him.

“If Raja Singh is not arrested on 23, I will turn Goshamahal (Raja Singh’s constituency) into ashes on 24,” Rashed Khan said. “I am ready to break law and order and enter Goshamahal. I will not be responsible for it then.”

In the interview, Khan also appeared to justify “Sar Tan Se Juda” chants raised against the suspended BJP leader, contending that Singh’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad triggered the beheading slogans against him.

Meanwhile, severe protests broke out in Hyderabad at South Zone DCP office where protesters demanded immediate action against Singh. Singh had posted a video in which he, according to the Islamists, used abusive language towards the Prophet Muhammad.

Several people then gathered at the South Zone DCP office in Hyderabad and staged a protest against the BJP MLA. Hundreds of them shouted Islamists slogans like, “Allah-hu-Akbar”, “Gustakh E Rasool ki ek he saza sar tan sejuda, sar tan se juda” and demanded the arrest of Raja Singh. They also yelled slogans like, “Raja Singh Murdabad, Murdabad” and reiterated that the BJP MLA had allegedly insulted the Muslim community and their God.

Additionally, on Wednesday, a large mob of over 50 people along with AIMIM leaders called for the beheading of T Raja Singh near City College.

Reports also emerged how over 90 Islamists raised murderous ‘Sar tan se juda’ beheading chants over T Raja Singh’s comments on Munawar Faruqui’s ‘comedy show’ where he had once mocked Hindu gods and goddesses. Men, women and even children were involved in stone pelting as well as chanting the murderous chants calling for T Raja Singh’s beheading. The report said that these ‘protestors’ were later released on the directions of AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi.