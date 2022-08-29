On Monday (August 29), BJP MP Rama Devi slammed the family of Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband Brij Behari Prasad. She made the remarks in response to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s threat to teach BJP leader Nityanand Rai a lesson. Yadav had used the phrase ‘Thanda Kar Denge’ in a press conference to say how he and his party deal with political opponents.

While speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “I know several people who the RJD has silenced by murder. My husband, Brij Behari Prasad, was one of them. They feared that he might become the Chief Minister of the State.”

“I am here to respond to these people. They (Tejashwi Yadav and his family) must be ashamed of themselves. The public can see through their nepotism,” Rama Devi added.

#WATCH | Bihar: While speaking on Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s “thanda karna” remark, BJP MP from Sheohar, Rama Devi alleges the Yadav family’s hand behind the murder of her husband Brij Behari Prasad. She says, “…Yes, they made someone do it. There’s no doubt about it…” (28.8) pic.twitter.com/DXbptGbWci — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

When pressed about the Yadav family’s alleged role in murdering her husband, Rama Devi clarified, “Yes, they killed my husband. There is no doubt about it. They have killed my husband through their henchmen.”

“This is why they are trying to bring back the days of ‘Jungle Raj.’ Nitish Kumar has now become a party to it,” she added. Rama Devi’s husband Brij Behari Prasad was a member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. He had served as Bihar’s Minister for Science and Technology.

On June 13, 1998, he was assassinated in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences parking lot in Patna. It is believed that Prasad was killed by the accomplice of deceased gangster Chhotan Shukla.

The contentious remark of Tejashwi Yadav

The RJD chief has been engaged in a war of words with BJP MP Nityanand Rai for some time. Tejashwi Yadav had recently threatened Rai, following CBI raids at the residences of several party leaders.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is worried about Rai’s rise in the State , had remarked, “Thandaa denge, Delhi wale bachane nahi aayenge (We will teach you a lesson and make you sober. The leaders in Delhi will not come to protect you).”

Reportedly, the RJD chief is of the view that Nityanand Rai is the man behind the CBI raids at the properties of his party leaders in land-for-job-case. He is also intimidated by Rai’s potential CM candidature for the 2025 Bihar elections.

Nevertheless, the BJP leader told Tejashwi Yadav, “Hamko thandaa do bhai (Please teach me a lesson). Bhains ka doodh peene se log thanda ho jaate hain (I have heard that people w become calm and sober after drinking buffalo’s milk).”