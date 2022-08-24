Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Memes, jokes mocking Ravish Kumar, who refuted his resignation ‘rumour’, flood the Internet after Adani Group initiates hostile takeover of NDTV

It has been satisfying, so put it mildly.

OpIndia Staff
Ravish Kumar (middle)
12

The internet is an unforgiving place. More so if the ‘Bhakts’ get one rare chance of having fun on the expense of a media house and its propagandists who moonlight as ‘journalists’. Soon as the news of Adani Group’s bid of hostile takeover of NDTV poured in last evening, the social media has been flooded with memes.

Many Twitter users said that Ravish Kumar might quit NDTV, as he would not like to work under the ‘Adani-Ambani’ he has demonised over the years as ‘crony capitalists’ and likely start his YouTube channels like other ‘journalists’ turned YouTubers like Ajit Anjum and Whatshisname Sharma.

Many also said how suddenly, Ravish might end up praising Gujaratis after years of dehumanising them because of his strong hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who are both Gujaratis.

And then there were more.

Clearly everyone seemed to be having a good time today. If you’re having a good time today, #ThankAGujarati.

Amidst all this, NDTV’s Ravish Kumar has announced that he is willing to work for Adani.

Taking to Twitter, Ravish Kumar said that the news of him resigning from NDTV are as real as PM Modi giving interview to him. Hence, after years of leading propaganda against the Adani group and spreading fake news against his likely future employers, Ravish Kumar has decided to stick around and work for the Adani Group led NDTV if the deal goes through.

Trolls on Internet are suggesting that Ravish fell for the satire published by OpIndia Hindi on his resignation from NDTV and issued clarification. However, as seen above, Ravish can perhaps eat his own words but wont not work for Adani.

ndtv adani, adani takes over ndtv, ravish kumar quits ndtv, ravish kumar ndtv
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

