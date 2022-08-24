The internet is an unforgiving place. More so if the ‘Bhakts’ get one rare chance of having fun on the expense of a media house and its propagandists who moonlight as ‘journalists’. Soon as the news of Adani Group’s bid of hostile takeover of NDTV poured in last evening, the social media has been flooded with memes.

Many Twitter users said that Ravish Kumar might quit NDTV, as he would not like to work under the ‘Adani-Ambani’ he has demonised over the years as ‘crony capitalists’ and likely start his YouTube channels like other ‘journalists’ turned YouTubers like Ajit Anjum and Whatshisname Sharma.

Preparation for YouTube already started🤣 pic.twitter.com/c1DnFIN2Yc — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 23, 2022

Many also said how suddenly, Ravish might end up praising Gujaratis after years of dehumanising them because of his strong hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who are both Gujaratis.

Ravish Kumar's stand on national issues after adani buys #NDTV 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a3TB9q0Lyp — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 23, 2022

Rubbish kumar after hearing the news of adani buying NDTV pic.twitter.com/l6NFPIGElz — Tweet Chor👑 (@Pagal_aurat) August 23, 2022

Clearly everyone seemed to be having a good time today. If you’re having a good time today, #ThankAGujarati.

Amidst all this, NDTV’s Ravish Kumar has announced that he is willing to work for Adani.

माननीय जनता,



मेरे इस्तीफ़े की बात ठीक उसी तरह अफ़वाह है, जैसे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मुझे इंटरव्यू देने के लिए तैयार हो गए हैं और अक्षय कुमार बंबइया आम लेकर गेट पर मेरा इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं।

आपका,

रवीश कुमार,

दुनिया का पहला और सबसे महँगा ज़ीरो टीआरपी ऐंकर — ravish kumar (@ravishndtv) August 24, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Ravish Kumar said that the news of him resigning from NDTV are as real as PM Modi giving interview to him. Hence, after years of leading propaganda against the Adani group and spreading fake news against his likely future employers, Ravish Kumar has decided to stick around and work for the Adani Group led NDTV if the deal goes through.

Trolls on Internet are suggesting that Ravish fell for the satire published by OpIndia Hindi on his resignation from NDTV and issued clarification. However, as seen above, Ravish can perhaps eat his own words but wont not work for Adani.