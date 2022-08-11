A ‘deleted’ Instagram post by India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has gone viral on social media as it was allegedly directed towards actress Urvashi Rautela. This Instagram story posted by Rishabh Pant was deleted within 10 minutes but it was enough time for the fans to notice it, and since then its screenshot has gone viral on social media.

In his Instagram story, the 24-year-old left-handed batsman wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them.” The post also included two hashtags ‘#merapichachorhobehen’ and ‘#jhutkibhilimithotihai’.

This post by Rishabh Pant is assumed to be in response to actress Urvashi Rautela’s interview with Bollywood Hungama a day earlier where she mentioned a “Mr. RP”. A clip of this interview by the Hate Story 4 star had recently gone viral. In this interview, Urvashi Rautela said that some Mr. RP was waiting for her to meet in a hotel lobby but she fell asleep as she was tired of shooting and traveling. She said, “I was shooting in Varanasi. I had a show in New Delhi so I had to take a flight from Varanasi. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. So, Mr. RP came and he was waiting in the lobby like he wanted to meet me. I was so tired that I dozed off. I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls.”

Refusing to take the full name of Mr. RP. she further said in this interview, “So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai. He came to Mumbai, we met, and as soon as we came out those paps and all, all that drama happened. You do this to give respect to the other person but sometimes I feel that the media is such that it ruins something like this which is just about to develop into anything.”

According to reports, the two were regularly photographed by the media having lunch together or attending events side by side in 2018. However, later rumors emerged that Pant has blocked Urvashi on WhatsApp. Later, it was revealed that the two had mutually decided to block one another on the messaging app.