Friday, August 5, 2022
Updated:

Srinagar Police deny reports that Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are under house arrest, request media not to spread fake news

The Srinagar Police added that Mehbooba Mufti visited her party headquarters around noon time and Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Hazratbal shrine and his friend in Shalimar area in afternoon, therefore they are not under house arrest

Residences of Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, Photos posted by Srinagar Police
2

Jammu and Kashmir Police have refuted reports that senior leaders of National Conference and PDP have been put under house arrest in Srinagar. Calling the reports baseless, Srinagar police said that fake news going around that some National Conference and PDP leaders have been placed under house arrest on Gupkar Road in Srinagar. The police were responding to claims that NC leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest.

The police however added that additional security forces have been deployed at certain places in the area following intelligence inputs of a terror attack.

The Srinagar Police added that Mehbooba Mufti visited her party headquarters around noon time and Dr Farooq Abdullah visited the Hazratbal shrine and his friend in the Shalimar area in the afternoon, showing that they were free to move around and were not under arrest. The police requested the media to verify news from authorities before circulating it.

The police also posted photos of the gates of residences of Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, which showed that there was no police presence blocking the gates.

The clarification by Srinagar Police came after National Conference had claimed that Dr Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest. It is notable that his residence is located on the Gupkar Road in the city.

The party had tweeted from its official handle that Dr Abdullah was put under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subha where he attended a meeting. The party is protesting today on the occasion of the third anniversary of the withdrawal of article 370 that had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah said in the meeting, “We will peacefully fight for our rights that were illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically snatched from us on August 5, 2019”.

Similarly, several media reports earlier today had claimed that Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been put under house arrest by the police in view of the protests against the revocation of article 370.

