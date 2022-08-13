Saturday, August 13, 2022
Pakistani man claiming to be PMLN politician announces 20 Million USD bounty on Dutch MP Geert Wilders, says he is next after Salman Rushdie

The tweet reads, "After the attack of Salman Rushdie Insha'Allah the next number is @geertwilderspvv. Any one from the world gave the head of @geertwilderspvv I will give 20 $ million. I want @geertwilderspvv head. We want head. All Muslims want head."

Dutch MP Geert Wilders gets death threat from PML(N) politician
Wilders has been speaking constantly against Islamic fanaticism across the globe.
8

Twitter has suspended the account of a Pakistani man who announced a bounty of 20 million USD for anybody who beheads Dutch Lawmaker Geert Wilders, referring to the attack on author Salman Rushdie in New York. Rehan M Sabir made threat calls announcing the bounty for beheading Geert Wilders. His Twitter profile, which has now been suspended, mentions that he is a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), the ruling party in Pakistan.

The tweet.

The account of Rehan M Sabir has been suspended by Twitter following his tweet. His profile bio indicates that he is a PML(N) politician and a writer. The profile bio reads, "A Proud Pakistani, Politician, PML(N)Worker, SocialActivist, Writer, Speaker, SupportCivilSupremacy."

The account of Rehan M Sabir has been suspended by Twitter following his tweet. His profile bio indicates that he is a PML(N) politician and a writer. The profile bio reads, “A Proud Pakistani, Politician, PML(N)Worker, SocialActivist, Writer, Speaker, SupportCivilSupremacy.”

The profile bio of Rehan M Sabir.

Netherlands MP Geert Wilders, who is blunt about Islamic radicalism, reacted to the death threat writing, “I can not count the amount of hate and threats they send me now after the barbaric attack on the brave #salamrushdie.”

It is worth noting that this death threat to Geert Wilders comes just after author Salman Rushdie was attacked as he prepared to give a lecture in western New York. Rushdie is best known for his book ‘The Satanic Verses,’ which sparked death threats from Islamists all over the world, particularly from Iran in the 1980s. Rushdie was attacked as he prepared to deliver a speech at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.

The threat against Geert Wilders is comparable to the one made to Salman Rushdie by Islamists all around the world. Notably, Wilders has consistently backed former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman Nupur Sharma when she got death threats from Islamists for comments she made about the Islamic prophet. Wilders has been speaking constantly against Islamic fanaticism across the globe.

Islamists prodded the Dutch lawmaker to criticise Hinduism days after Geert Wilders extended his support to former BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma. Wilders had responded to the Islamist trolls by saying that he appreciates Hinduism a million times more than he does Islam. The Dutch legislator had received multiple assassination threats for supporting Nupur Sharma.

