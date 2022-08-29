Monday, August 29, 2022
HomeSportsAs 'Baap Baap Hota Hai' trends after India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022,...
SportsCricketEditor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

As ‘Baap Baap Hota Hai’ trends after India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, here is a clip of Sehwag that popularised it

Years old clip from an award show where Virender Sehwag narrated the amusing anecdote involving himself, Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar.

OpIndia Staff
As 'Baap Baap Hota Hai' trends after India beat Pak, here is how Sehwag popularised it
Virender Sehwag. (Image: HT)
67

Following India’s stunning victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup cricket match on Sunday, social media was flooded with jokes and reactions to the Indian cricket team’s amazing performance as Twitterati celebrated the victory. The catchphrase ‘Baap Baap Hota Hai’ trended on Twitter soon after the win.

‘Baap baap hota hai’ trends on Twitter

The expression was used in a number of tweets alluding to India’s win over Pakistan.

As the phrase circulates on Twitter, it is important to note that former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag popularised it during a gala event. During an award function held more than a decade ago, Sehwag recounted a match in which he and Sachin Tendulkar were on the pitch playing against Pakistan.

Sehwag said, “I was playing at a score of 200 and Shoaib (Akhtar) was annoyed seeing me on the strike wanting to sledge and bowl me out in pressure. He started bowling bouncers and sledging me. After an over, when I realised that he is going to bowl the same way, I told him that your ‘baap’ is standing on the non-striker end (Tera baap non-striker end pe hhada hai) and try this ball on him, he will show you your place.”

“In next over, when he bowled a bouncer, Sachin hit a six on that. Then I told him baap baap hota hai beta beta hota hai,” he added.

It should be noted that India beat Pakistan in yesterday’s Asia Cup match in Dubai. Hardik Pandya’s superb all-round performance helped India thrash Pakistan by an astounding five wickets in the Asia Cup match on Sunday. Pandya hit 33 runs off 17 balls, including the game-winning six off left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz’s final over, while Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli both collected 35 runs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvirender sehwag baap baap hota hai, baap baap hota hai, asia cup, india vs pakistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,276FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com