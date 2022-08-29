Following India’s stunning victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup cricket match on Sunday, social media was flooded with jokes and reactions to the Indian cricket team’s amazing performance as Twitterati celebrated the victory. The catchphrase ‘Baap Baap Hota Hai’ trended on Twitter soon after the win.

‘Baap baap hota hai’ trends on Twitter

The expression was used in a number of tweets alluding to India’s win over Pakistan.

#ViratKohli𓃵

Video of Jammu & Kashmir after India won #INDvsPAK #ViratKohli𓃵 #PKMKBForever #AsiaCup2022

Baap Baap Hota Hai Beta Beta Hota Hai

❤️❤️ India Forever for giving these precious proud moment 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Mf28bXjgbE — Subhash Suman (@Subha7Suman) August 28, 2022

As the phrase circulates on Twitter, it is important to note that former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag popularised it during a gala event. During an award function held more than a decade ago, Sehwag recounted a match in which he and Sachin Tendulkar were on the pitch playing against Pakistan.

Sehwag said, “I was playing at a score of 200 and Shoaib (Akhtar) was annoyed seeing me on the strike wanting to sledge and bowl me out in pressure. He started bowling bouncers and sledging me. After an over, when I realised that he is going to bowl the same way, I told him that your ‘baap’ is standing on the non-striker end (Tera baap non-striker end pe hhada hai) and try this ball on him, he will show you your place.”

“In next over, when he bowled a bouncer, Sachin hit a six on that. Then I told him baap baap hota hai beta beta hota hai,” he added.

It should be noted that India beat Pakistan in yesterday’s Asia Cup match in Dubai. Hardik Pandya’s superb all-round performance helped India thrash Pakistan by an astounding five wickets in the Asia Cup match on Sunday. Pandya hit 33 runs off 17 balls, including the game-winning six off left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz’s final over, while Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli both collected 35 runs.