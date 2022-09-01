Following the murder of 15-year-old Hindu girl Ankita Kumari by a Muslim man named Shahrukh, new revelations are being made every day. It is now reported that the second accused in the case, identified as Mohammed Naeem, was linked to a group indulged in Grooming Jihad.

Advocate Priya Dutt told Hindi daily Dainik Jagran that there is an organization active in Dumka that is allegedly targeting Hindu girls. The Muslim men linked to the group trap young Hindu girls in love affairs and convert them to Islam on the pretext of marriage and happy life. Advocate Dutt lives in the same area.

A minor Hindu girl who was harassed and stalked by Naeem has come forward to tell her shocking story. The girl is a resident of the Kepatpada area in Dumka. She said when she used to go for coaching in 2021, Naeem not only molested her but also threatened her that if she refused his advances, he would harm her family. She further added that he continued to force her to give him her phone number.

The girl has further stated that she was once forcibly taken by Naeem to an unknown place. He took her to a room and imprisoned her. During that time, he pressured her to convert and marry. When she refused, he threatened to kill her and said he would sell her to his brother, who lives in Dubai.

Later, her family members filed a complaint against Naeem at Dumka Nagar Police station, who rescued the girl and filed a case under the POCSO act. He was sent to jail but was later released on bail. His family members threatened her parents to revoke the complaint filed against Naeem. She said, “Since my family came to know that Naeem was involved in the case, we are all scared.”

It is notable that following the arrest of Naeem, the investigating officer in the case said that Naeem was highly influenced by a banned Islamic Jihadi organization from Bangladesh named Ansar-ul-Bangla.

Reportedly, Naeem was supporting prime accused Shahrukh at every step in his harassment of the now deceased Ankita. During the interrogation of Naeem, he confessed that Shahrukh was his best friend and that they both had met on the evening of August 22 (hours before the attack). He said that Shahrukh was upset as Ankita was not responding positively to his (Shahrukh) friendship.

“Shahrukh told me that he would burn Ankita if she refused to talk to him”, Naeem said during the interrogation. He further confessed that he supported Shahrukh’s idea saying that it was the only punishment she deserved. Ankita was burnt alive on August 23 at 4 am when she was fast asleep in her bedroom. The duo threw petrol in her room through a window and set her on fire.

Ankita Kumari murder case

On August 23, Ankita Kumari was set ablaze by her stalker neighbour identified as Shahrukh Hussain and his friend Naeem in Dumka, Jharkhand. She died in the hospital while receiving treatment for her injuries on August 28.