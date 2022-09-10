The forced Islamification of women under the veil of love is not only restricted to the Hindu population residing in the South Asian part of the globe but the cases have now reached other countries like Greece as well. The women in Greece are facing the heat of Grooming Jihad where Islamist men are first trapping the women in a love affair and then forcing them to convert to Islam.

In one such recent case, a 35-year-old woman in Greece’s city of Larissa was found murdered and wrapped in a blanket in the basement of an apartment building on Papanastasiou Street in the city. The woman was reportedly banged on her head by the accused who hails from Pakistan. The accused fled from the spot after the murder and left the woman wrapped in a blanket.

Another likely case of Love Jihad in Greece.



Woman found murdered in Larissa and likely suspect is her Pakistani partner, who has disappeared.



How many more murders must occur for women in Greece to realise that some cultures simply don’t match! https://t.co/4UKmOwKiYr — Paul Antonopoulos 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@oulosP) September 9, 2022

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the neighbour’s store owner complained about the stench coming out of the apartment. He checked at the basement to discover the dead body of the 35-year-old woman. He then informed the Police who reached the spot for further investigation.

The body was in advanced decomposition and initially, police officers suggested it was death due to pathological causes. However, the body was then sent for forensic examination, reports of which revealed that the deceased woman has suffered a major head injury. “It appears that the main suspect in the case is her partner who is a Pakistani national. He has disappeared and efforts are being taken to nab him”, the Police stated.

Reports mention that the victim woman had been living with her partner and had complained about domestic violence in the past. The woman had been murdered and covered in a blanket for 6 days. The Police investigating the case stated the possibility that the suspect might have fled from the country.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from the Athens neighbourhood of Peristeri, Greece when a 17-year-old girl named Nicoletta was murdered by her Pakistani boyfriend identified as Ahsan. The accused had concealed his identity as an illegal Pakistani immigrant and was residing with the victim’s family. He later fell in love with the victim and murdered her after she allegedly spoke badly about the Quran and asked him to become Christian.

Reportedly, the accused had possessed four different identity documents with different names and ages. The forensic examination revealed that the victim identified as Nicoletta died from suffocation as the culprit covered her nose and lips. The victim’s death by suffocation took four to five minutes, and it seemed that she struggled a lot to survive.

The police later arrested the accused who had initially fled from the spot after murdering the victim. He had taken his and the victim’s phone with him. However, the police issued an international warrant in the case and tracked the accused’s phone to arrest him along the border with North Macedonia.