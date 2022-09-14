Wednesday, September 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAfter Arvind Kejriwal promised to build 7 hospitals but built none, Gujarat AAP chief...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

After Arvind Kejriwal promised to build 7 hospitals but built none, Gujarat AAP chief claims every area in Delhi has a govt hospital

Speaking to Sushant Sinha, Italia claimed that the Delhi government had built a hospital in every area of the city, drawing peals of laughter from the journalist and fellow co-panellist and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. 

OpIndia Staff
Aap gopal italia
Gopal Italia (L), Arvind Kejriwal (R)
38

With the Gujarat assembly elections approaching closer, Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia made an outrageous claim about the Delhi government’s focus on strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the national capital. 

Speaking to journalist Sushant Sinha, Italia claimed that the Delhi government had built a hospital in every area of the city, drawing peals of laughter from the journalist and fellow co-panellist and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. 

“The AAP government in Delhi has built magnificent hospitals in every area of the district,” said Italia during his interaction with Sinha.

The far-fetched claim came weeks after an RTI response that exposed promises made by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who had assured of building seven hospitals in Delhi in a matter of 6 months. 

RTI reveals no hospitals built in Delhi, Kejriwal had promised of building 7 in 6 months

On August 2, Twitter user Amit Kumar shared a reply to the RTI application that he had filed with the Health Department of the AAP-led Delhi government to find out how many hospitals the Delhi government has built between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022. The RTI was filed to see if the promise Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal had made about constructing seven hospitals in October last year was fulfilled or not.

Amit had asked four questions in his RTI application. The first question was about the new hospitals constructed by AAP Government in Delhi between July 1, 2021, to July 2, 2022. In the reply, the Public Information Officer of the Directorate General of Health Services said that no hospitals were constructed in Delhi from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, by the Delhi Government.

In October 2021, CM Kejriwal at an event after laying the foundation stone of a government hospital that was supposed to be built in Shalimar Bagh said that the government of Delhi was going to build seven new hospitals with a total capacity of 6800 beds. Those hospitals were supposed to be completed in six months.

A Times Now report from February 2022 suggested that the work was delayed and the hospitals were supposed to be completed by mid-2022. The report said that the first hospital would be completed by June and the rest six by September. We could not find any reports of a hospital being inaugurated by the Delhi government in June.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,247FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com