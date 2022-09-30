On Thursday, September 30, a Jamia Millia Islamia University student was injured after allegedly being shot at by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises.

At 08:51 pm, a PCR call was received at PS- Jamia Nagar regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia University. It was found that fight had ensued b/w two groups. In the incident, one student sustained an injury on head & was admitted to Holy Family Hospital: Delhi Police (1/2) — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Jamia Nagar police station at 9 pm on Thursday about a brawl at the library of the varsity campus.

Following an investigation, authorities discovered that the fight had occurred between two groups of students. Noman Chaudhary (26), a law student from Meerut’s Sardahan village, was injured in the head in the incident. He was sent to Holy Family Hospital to be treated.

According to the police, another student, Nauman Ali, a friend of Nauman Chaudhary, also went to the hospital to meet the latter. Meanwhile, one of the second group’s students, Zalal, a resident of Mewat, Haryana, arrived at the hospital with his friends and opened fire on Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward of the hospital.

Nauman Ali received a superficial scalp injury, according to authorities. He has been transferred to the AIIMS Trauma Center, where he is undergoing treatment.

The police, meanwhile, have launched an investigation into the incident.

The crime scene is being examined by the investigation team. Legal actions have been initiated at the Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations, according to the police.

Notably, the Jamia Millia Islamia University students have often been at the heart of many controversies. Recently, Students at Jamia Millia Islamia University protested and shouted slogans after the college revoked admission of anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused Safoora Zargar. Provocative and aggressive slogans such as ‘RSS Ki Kabr Khudegi, Jamia Ki Dharti Par’ and ‘ABVP Ki Kabr Khudegi Jamia Ki Dharti Par’ were raised on the campus by a group of students waving banners and placards.

Safoora Zargar was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for her alleged role in the conspiracy that led to the Delhi Riots in February. She was arrested in April 2020. The Delhi Police had claimed that she was part of the conspiracy to “destroy, destabilize and disintegrate the Government of India in order to compel to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the alleged National Register of Citizens.”

Notably, following the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019, violent riots erupted across India, with universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University at the forefront of this anti-Hindu violence.