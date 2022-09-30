On Thursday, 29th September 2022, Khalistan supporter 29-year-old Amritpal Singh took charge as the president of ‘Waris Punjab De’ – an organization founded by deceased actor Deep Sidhu in September 2021. The organization aims to protect the rights of Punjab and raise social issues. Actor Deep Sidhu, one of the accused in the 2021 Republic Day riots, died in a road accident on 15th February 2022. The actor’s family has distanced itself from the new president Amritpal Singh who is known for openly endorsing Khalistan and slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amritpal Singh was declared president of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ organization on Thursday in a ‘Turban Tying’ ceremony held at Moga’s Rode which happens to be the native village of the slain terrorist Bhindranwale. The program took place near Gurdwara Sant Khalsa which is built in Bhindranwale’s memory. Jasvir Singh Rode, a member of Bhindranwale’s family, attended the ceremony on Thursday, while his older brother Harcharan Singh Rode watched it online from the US.

Amritpal Singh and his speech promoting the idea of Khalistan

Addressing the public amidst the slogans of ‘Raj Karega Khalsa’, Amritpal Singh said, “Bhindranwale is my inspiration. I will walk the path shown by him. I want to be like him because that’s what every Sikh wants, but I am not copying him. I am not even equal to the dust of his feet.”

He further said, “Each drop of my blood is dedicated to the freedom of our community. Our battle started from this village in the past, future battles will also start from here. We all are still slaves. We have to fight for freedom. Our waters are being looted, our Guru is being disrespected. The entire youth of Punjab should be ready to give up their lives for the sect. People like Sidhu, who was on Guru’s duty, can never die in accidents. We know how he died, who killed him.”

Amritpal Singh was based in Dubai. He came back to Punjab months after Deep Sidhu’s death. He dresses like Bhindranwale and is accompanied by armed men. He will now be leading the organization formed by late actor Sandeep Singh alias Deep Sidhu. Deep Sidhu had described his organization as a pressure group to protect the rights and culture of Punjab, raise social issues such as health, and education, and raise voices against the dictatorship of Delhi.

Deep Sidhu’s family member denies any connection with the Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh

However, Deep Sidhu’s family members have distanced themselves from Amritpal Singh’s appointment to the president’s post in this organization. Deep Sidhu’s brother Mandeep Singh Sidhu is an advocate in Ludhiana. He said that his family never made Amritpal Singh head of the organization.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “We never met him before. Deep too never met him. He was in touch with Deep over the phone for some time but later Deep blocked him. We do not know how he has declared himself as head of my brother’s organization. He is misusing our name to propagate anti-social activities. He somehow got access to my brother’s social media accounts and started posting on them.” Notably, Mandeep Singh Sidhu had participated in the farmers’ protests with his deceased brother.

Mandeep Singh also underlined that his deceased brother was not a Khalistan supporter and it is Amritpal Singh who is going to create unrest in the state. He said, “My brother had made this organization for a social cause, to raise issues of Punjab and to provide legal aid to the needy, not to propagate Khalistan. Amritpal is talking about creating unrest in Punjab. He is befooling people using my brother’s and Khalistan’s name. My brother was not a separatist.”

Deep Sidhu himself was a Khalistan sympathizer

It is notable that Deep Sidhu was also a Khalistan sympathizer and was arrested last year in February after he participated in the desecration of the Red Fort after the tractor rally held by farmers that turned violent. The Khalistani supporters had brutally attacked the security personnel and police officials stationed at Red Fort, they had disrespected India’s national flag by hoisting two other flags with Sikh symbols on the Red Fort. Now Amritpal Singh has taken over his organization.