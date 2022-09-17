OpIndia impact: Authorities in action after exclusive reportage on UP-Nepal border

OpIndia has published a series of several ground reports on the growing Muslim population on the Nepal-India border and the difficulties that arise as a result. The rapid Islamisation of these districts concerns not just national security but also has ramifications on the lives of Hindus living there. Many of these complaints have since been taken seriously by the government and administration, and action has been ordered.

The intent behind madrasas in Shravasti to be examined

On September 6, 2022, Opindia reported increased Islamic activity in the Shravasti district of UP. We not only highlighted the rising Mazars and dargahs around Buddhist and Jain temples in the report, but we also included information on Mazars and madrasas in other parts of the Shravasti district.

According to recent media reports, the Shravasti district administration has now decided to investigate the ‘motive’ behind the madrasas established in the district. The District Minorities Officer has made this notification. The SDM, BSA, and the District Minority Officer are also part of the team formed to survey these madrasas.

Separate reports were published on September 8 and September 10, 2022, in the Shravasti district, detailing the increasing Mazars, dargahs, and developments taking place in the district. Following the publication of these reports, the Shravasti Police visited the areas bordering Indo-Nepal on September 16, 2022. The police have described it as a patrol conducted in the interest of law and order.

Investigation of Madrasas on the Sonauli border

A team examining madrasas arrived at Madrasa Arabiya Ahle Sunnat Misbahul Uloom of hamlet Sukrauli near Sonauli region of Maharajganj district on the Indo-Nepal border, according to media sources. They examined the educational quality, discovering that several subjects were not taught and the youngsters studying were performing below the average level.

Increase in Police patrolling along the entire Nepal border including the Jarwa border

OpIndia’s report number 10 from September 12, 2022, highlighted the Jarawa border with Nepal in the Balrampur area. The mosques, Mazars, and madrasas of several locations encountered along the route from Balrampur to Jarwa were documented in this report.

On September 13, 2022, the day after our report was released, the Balrampur Police and the Paramilitary SSB patrolled the Jarwa border together. This information was posted by Balrampur Police through their official Twitter handle.

In addition, OpIndia published other reports on various days on Islamic activities in the Balrampur district. Following the publishing of these reports, the Balrampur Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) had a special meeting to discuss the issue of vigilance near the Nepal border on September 14, 2022.

Protection to Hindu priest battling illegal occupants

The seventh report in the series was published on September 9, 2022. Along with the illegal occupation of Hindu temples, the protection of Mahant Mahendra Das Ji Maharaj of Hanuman Garhi was discussed in this report. Taking note of this news, Balrampur Police stated that any court order will be obeyed in the region. In addition, the police confirmed that if any deserving person requests security, it will be provided.

Increased Police vigil on Siddharthnagar Border

OpIndia reported in a news initially published in Hindi on 5 September 2022 that various criminals and smugglers had been apprehended on the Siddharthnagar-Nepal border from time to time. This analysis also revealed which sorts of smugglers are attempting to capitalise on the slightest possibility.

According to the most recent information, Siddharthnagar Police, in collaboration with the SSB, has boosted vigilance near the Nepal border. Under ‘Operation Kavach,’ Siddharthnagar Police, in coordination with the SSB, is keeping surveillance on the borders.

Not just in these districts, but also in districts bordering Nepal, such as Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Maharajganj, the police have boosted patrols and watch on the borders.

Other media agencies on ground in the area

OpIndia released the first news in the series on September 3, 2022, with the hashtag #NepalUPBorderIslamisation. Following the broadcast of this news, numerous other media organisations began publishing news about the Nepal frontier. Some media outlets have also dispatched correspondents, who are now providing ground updates from the site.

