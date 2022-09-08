Many incidents of people having heart attacks while dancing, exercising etc are coming to light these days. In such a shocking case from Bishnah, Jammu and Kashmir, a 20-year-old artist named Yogesh Gupta died while he was dancing in a Ganesh Puja event. During the performance, he suffered a heart attack, fainted, and fell to the stage. However, people in the audience thought it was part of the act and they kept clapping throughout. His crew members then approached the stage and attempted to lift the artist. But he had died by then.

According to the report, this instance is from the village of Kothe Sainiya in the Bishnah area. A Jagran was going on in the village during Ganesh Puja. The artists that came to Jagran presented various deities to make it more devotional. During this, a Shiv Parvati dance sequence was to be performed on stage, in which Mother Parvati first seeks to please Lord Shiva with her dance, and in this, 20-year-old Yogesh Gupta, resident of Por Satwari, was performing the character of Ma Parvati.

Yogesh Gupta had a heart attack while performing on stage

Yogesh was dancing on the Shiva Stuti stage to honour Lord Shiva. During this, he suffered a heart attack, fainted, and fell to the stage. All this happened so fast that the crowd present there was clapping the whole time thinking that it was part of the play. However, when the guy portraying Shiva noticed that Parvati’s fainting moment was nowhere in the script, he attempted to lift Yogesh Gupta.

Senior journalist and anchor, Sudhir Chaudhary shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “20-year-old Jammu girl dies of a heart attack while performing on stage. Could CPR have saved her? Did lack of public awareness lead to her death?”. Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary later wrote a quoted tweet to make corrections about the dead’s name and gender.

20 year old Jammu girl dies of heart attack while performing on stage. Could CPR have saved her ? Did lack of public awareness lead to her death? pic.twitter.com/w7lMoHGC4a — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) September 8, 2022

People could not fathom what happened to Yogesh

Even though the audience did not comprehend what had happened, another artist who was to play the character of Lord Shiva appealed to the organizers to halt the DJ. He informed the organizers that this was not an act and that something wrong has happened with Yogesh. Then everyone realized what had happened, but Yogesh Gupta had died by then. Everyone was surprised to learn that after all, such a healthy artist who was simply dancing and doing a beautiful performance had left this world and hundreds of people present were unaware of it.

Cases of death by heart attack and cardiac arrest have increased in the past few years

On May 31, 2022, renowned playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK felt uneasy while performing on stage in Kolkata. In the hotel, he suffered cardiac arrest. The singer was rushed to CMRI hospital and was declared dead. Last year, popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack. Recently, comedian Raju Srivastava also suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym. He is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi. The number of such occurrences where persons who are otherwise healthy die suddenly is increasing.