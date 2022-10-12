In the event that Russian President Vladimir Putin follows through on his threat to use nuclear weapons, Ukrainians have planned a steamy sex party. According to a report by New York Post, more than 15,000 individuals have registered for “Orgy on Shchekavystsa: Official,” a mass-participation activity put up on a Telegram group in the event that Putin launches a nuclear attack.

The potential participants in the carnal spectacle on a hill outside of the Ukrainian city of Kyiv have been told to decorate their hands with stripes to indicate what kinds of activities they are interested in. Those who are interested in anal sex were advised to draw three stripes while those who prefer oral sex were told to draw four stripes.

A woman told while talking to a radio channel, “It’s the opposite of despair. Even in the worst-case scenario, people will look for something good. That’s the mega-optimism of Ukrainians.” A man said, “It’s an attempt to show that the more they try to scare us, the more we will transform it into something else.”

Updates on the war have also been provided on the Telegram channel, which refers to the counteroffensive actions in Kherson as “BDSM parties for Russians.” Putin is rumoured to be preparing a nuclear test near the Ukrainian border, and officials in Kyiv are already giving out potassium iodide tablets as a precaution.

Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling

As Ukrainian forces have made a swift comeback in the ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine, racking up a series of wins on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an ambiguous but ominous threat of using nuclear weapons.

“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without a doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people,” he said Wednesday in a nationally televised speech. “This is not a bluff.”

However, the explosion at the Kerch bridge, the only link between Russia and occupied Crimea, has raised the stakes further, with Moscow stepping up its offensive against Ukraine. As per reports, Russia holds one of the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons, including tactical nuclear weapons, designed to accomplish more limited and immediate goals than winning a battle.