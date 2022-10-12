Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Ankit Sharma murder during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Accused Muntajim alias Musa arrested from Telangana after 2 years

Two years after the brutal murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the anti-Hindu riots of Delhi, an accused named Muntajim alias Musa Qureshi has been arrested from Telangana's Meerpet. As per reports, Munjtajim was carrying an award of Rs 50,000 on his head.

OpIndia Staff
Ankit Sharma murder: Accused Muntajim arrested from Telangana
Muntajim, wanted accused in Ankit Sharma murder case arrested, image via ANI
25

Muntajim was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell on October 10. Earlier in 2020, other accused named Riyasat, Shahnawaz and Salman were arrested in the case. Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his brother are also accused in the case.

IB staffer Ankit Sharma was reported missing by his family during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots. On 27 February, his dead body was found in a sewer in the Chand Bagh area. The Delhi police had stated in its charge sheet that Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by the mob that was led by Tahir Hussain. They had alleged a deep conspiracy behind the murder.

The charge sheet says that Ankit Sharma was murdered outside the residence of Tahir Hussain in the Khajuri Khas area on February 25. After stabbing him multiple times, the mob threw his body into the nearby drain.

The post-mortem report concluded that Sharma’s body had multiple injuries. A knife used in the murder and blood-stained clothes were also recovered.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

