Babiya, the divine crocodile, who lived in Kerala’s Ananthpuram lake temple dies, tributes pour in

Babiya, the divine crocodile who lived in Kerala’s Ananthpuram Ananthapamanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala’s Kasargod, has died. Over 75 years old, the crocodile passed away last night. Legend says that in 1945, a British officer shot at a crocodile in the temple and within days Babiya appeared in the temple pond. She was completely vegetarian. She was offered food after morning and afternoon prayers. It is believed that Ananthapadmanabhaswamy is the origin of Sripadmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.
The offering to Babiya, the divine crocodile, was the main offering at this temple. After devotees would give their offering to the priest, the priest would go towards the lake and give the offering. Babiya would obediently come out of the pond and eat it. Babiya never harmed anyone in the pond. Devotees believed Babiya was guarding the Lord Ananthapadmanabha.
Soon after the news of its demise spread, tributes started pouring for Babiya, the beloved crocodile.
Babiya the crocodile lived in Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Lake Temple of kasargod is no more pic.twitter.com/mFF5bjN4SU— 𝖆𝖓𝖚𝖕 (@anupr3) October 10, 2022
Devotees were saddened by Babiya’s passing.
Saddened to hear that Divine Crocodile Babiya which was guarding Sri Anantapura Lake Temple in #Kasaragod of Kerala is no more.!!— Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishvhp) October 10, 2022
Vegetarian Babiya lived in Temple lake for the last 70+ years by eating the Prasadam of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy
Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/nataU6Jlwa
Babiya attained Vishnu Lokam— Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳 (@AnuSatheesh5) October 10, 2022
Babiya the crocodile which lived in the pond of Kasarkode Anantha Padmanabha temple, which is moola sthanam of Sri Padmanabha swamy temple attained moksham yesterday on 9.10.22. All these years it lived by Nivedhyam offered from temple
Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C8pGjv2N0h
Babiya, the god's own crocodile of Sri Anantapura Lake temple has reached Vishnu Padam.— Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) October 10, 2022
The divine crocodile lived in the temple's lake for over 70years by eating the rice & jaggery prasadam of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy & guarded the temple.
May she attain Sadgati, Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/UCLoSNDiyE