Babiya, the divine crocodile, who lived in Kerala’s Ananthpuram lake temple dies, tributes pour in

Babiya, the divine crocodile who lived in Kerala’s Ananthpuram Ananthapamanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala’s Kasargod, has died. Over 75 years old, the crocodile passed away last night. Legend says that in 1945, a British officer shot at a crocodile in the temple and within days Babiya appeared in the temple pond. She was completely vegetarian. She was offered food after morning and afternoon prayers. It is believed that Ananthapadmanabhaswamy is the origin of Sripadmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

The offering to Babiya, the divine crocodile, was the main offering at this temple. After devotees would give their offering to the priest, the priest would go towards the lake and give the offering. Babiya would obediently come out of the pond and eat it. Babiya never harmed anyone in the pond. Devotees believed Babiya was guarding the Lord Ananthapadmanabha.

Soon after the news of its demise spread, tributes started pouring for Babiya, the beloved crocodile.

Devotees were saddened by Babiya’s passing.

Babiya attained Vishnu Lokam



