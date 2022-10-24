Bandi Chhor Diwas: Read about the significance of Diwali in this Sikh festival

Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Diwas, which falls on the day of Diwali, the Hindu festival which commemorates return of Bhagwan Ram from Lanka along with Maa Sita and his brother Lakshman after slaying Lankan demon king Ravan. Diwali not only holds utmost importance in Hinduism, but it is an important festival for Sikhs as well. Historical documents reveal how Sikh Gurus and leaders have celebrated the festival for centuries. This day is also celebrated as Bandi Chhor Diwas, which literally translates to “The day of prisoner release”.

The history of Bandi Chhor Diwas

Bandi Chhor Diwas is linked to Shri Guru Hargobind Singh Ji, who was the sixth Sikh Guru. Shri Guru Hargobind Singh Ji was only eleven years old when he had to take over as Sikh Guru after his father, Shri Guru Arjan Singh Ji, was killed by the Mughals. As per the Sikh records, the Mughals did not like some verses in Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji as they claimed they were against Islam. They asked Guru Arjan Ji to remove those verses, but he denied it and was assassinated by the Mughals.

After taking over as Sixth Sikh Guru in 1606, Shri Guri Hargobind Singh Ji decided to concentrate on ‘Shakti’ with ‘Bhakti’. He called for the formation of the Sikh army to fight against the atrocities of the Mughals. It is said that at the young age of 11, he used to keep two swords with him named Meeri and Peeri. Meeri word came from Meer, which means the ruler and Peeri word came from Peer, which means religious leader or saint.

In 1612, Mughal ruler Jahangir captured Guru Hargobind Singh Ji. He was kept in prison in Gwalior. In that prison, there were 52 Hindu Kings and Princes with him. During that time, Jahangir fell ill, and despite all the efforts, his health did not get better. Sufi Saint Mian Mir advised him to release Guru Hargobind Singh Ji, to which he obliged.

However, Guru Hargobind Singh Ji said he would leave the prison only if all the 52 kings and princes would get freedom with him. Jahangir was not ready to accept the condition. He gave Guru Hargobind Singh Ji a counteroffer and said he would let go of those Kings and Princes who could hold his ‘Palla’ piece of cloth he would be wearing while leaving the prison. Guru Hargobind Singh Ji agreed.

He got a special cloth stitched that had the Palla long enough to let all 52 kings and princes hold it comfortably. On the day of release, Guru Hargobind Singh Ji instructed them to hold his Palla and follow him out of prison. Jahangir, who got defeated in his own challenge, could not do anything.

When Guru Hargobind Singh Ji reached Amritsar with the Kings and Princes, the people of Amritsar welcomed him by lighting Diyas. That was the day of Diwali. Since then, Sikhs have celebrated the day as Bandi Chhor Diwas.

Sikhs have a history of celebrating Diwali

In the last few decades, there have been attempts to create a pit between Sikhs and Hindus by propagating the narrative that Sikhs do not celebrate Diwali, which is not true. Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji was in Assam on the day of Diwali, and he gave a sermon to the people of Assam on that day. Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji rewrote Ramayana.

Sikh Scholar and historian Puneet Sahani tweeted several pieces of documental evidence to show how Diwali was considered an important festival. In a handwritten letter by Guru Teg Bahadur Singh Ji, he asked his congregation of Pak Pattan to visit him for Diwali!

Then here’s letter by Guru Hargobind’s grandson, Guru Gobind Singh Ji himself. Dated 5 Oct 1699, or AFTER formation of Khalsa.

He too is asking congregation of Naushera Pannuan to visit him for DIWALI 🪔. NOT some #BandiChorrDivas. You know better than Dashmesh Pita, again? pic.twitter.com/cAMpUOVRXN — Puneet Sahani (@puneet_sahani) October 24, 2022

In a letter dated October 5, 1699, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, grandson of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji, asked the congregation of Naushera Pannuan to visit him for Diwali.

Attempt to separate Sikhs from Hindus

There have been many Khalistani elements to create a divide between Sikhs and Hindus trying to distance the Sikh community from their Hindu roots. Sikhism is an Indic faith and the fact is that until Guru Arjan Dev Singh Ji, the fifth Sikh Nanak (Guru), had the leadership in his hands, Sikhism was never regarded as a separate faith from Hinduism. Till then, Sikhism was not treated as a distinct religion but just a separate sect.

Under the leadership of the first five Gurus, Sikhism emphasized universal selflessness and brotherhood. Till then, the Sikhs had not taken up arms. It was the atrocities and barbarism of the Islamic invaders, which had compelled the Sikhs to take up arms. In fact, it was under the leadership of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan Dev Singh Ji’s son Guru Hargobind Singh Ji that the Sikh community became militarized.