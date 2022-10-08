Saturday, October 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAfter Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan, Bhojpuri actress Sahar Afsha also quits showbiz for...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

After Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan, Bhojpuri actress Sahar Afsha also quits showbiz for Islam

In her Instagram post, Sahar Afsha wrote, "I expect that I shall be known to this world not by the life I have lived so far, but by the life I will live hereafter."

OpIndia Staff
sahar afsha
Sahar Afsha is a popular Bhojpuri actress. She left film industry for Islam. Image Source: Aaj Tak
10

Bhojpuri actress Sahar Afsha has quit the entertainment industry for Islam, as her profession is not allowed in her religion. She has shared this information from her Instagram account. She is not the first actress to prefer her religion over art. In fact, earlier actresses Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan have also quit showbiz, citing their inclination to become devote Muslims.

In her Instagram post, Sahar Afsha wrote, “I want to communicate to all of you that I have decided to quit the film industry and I will not be associated with it anymore. I will be spending the rest of my life according to Islamic teachings and the rules of Allah. I beg pardon from Allah for whatever way I have lived my life in the past.”

Sahar Afsha added, “Even after getting grand success and wealth, I was not content. Because I did not dream of this kind of life even in my childhood. It was all by accident that I came into this industry and kept marching ahead. But now I have decided to end this all. I intend to spend the rest of my life according to the orders of Allah. I request you all wish that Allah bestows me an honest life. I expect that I shall be known to this world not by the life I have lived so far, but by the life I will live hereafter.”

Commenting on this post by Sahar Afsha, ex-actress Sana Khan wrote, “MashAllah my sister so happy for you. May Allah give you success in every step of your life, and may you inspire everyone around you and become zaziya-e-khair for mankind.”

It is notable that actress Zaira Wasim quit acting in June 2019 citing her religious commitment to Islam. In October 2020, actress Sana Khan left showbiz citing her love for Allah. Now Sahar Afsha has announced that she is also leaving the film industry for similar reasons.

Pakistani singer Abdullah Qureshi also took a similar decision recently, as he announced on the 6th of October 2022 that he has quit the music industry for Islam. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,526FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com