On October 2, India condemned the hate crime against the Hindu community at a park in Canada that has been named after the Hindu holy book Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet, “We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators.”

Mayor Patrick Brown confirmed the incident and condemned it, saying that the city has zero tolerance for such acts. He further added that the incident was flagged to the Peel Regional police for investigation. In a tweet, he said, “We are aware that the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign has been vandalized. We have zero tolerance for this. We have flagged Peel Regional Police for further investigation. Our Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible.” However, the tweet was later deleted after police refuted the claims.

Chandra Arya, an Indian-origin Member of the Parliament of Canada, issued a statement condemning the incident. He said, “The recent vandalism of the park sign in Brampton named after the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita is a hate crime that should be condemned by all.

“This is the continuation of the hate crimes on Hindu temples in the GTA and is a consequence of increasingly vocal and organized anti-India and anti-Hindu groups in Canada”, he added next.

“Yesterday I attended a Hindu festival Durga Puja in Ottawa, organized by Hindu Bangladeshi-Canadians with active participation from their Muslim and Buddhist brothers and sisters – this is Canada, and this is what the anti-India and anti-Hindu hate groups are trying to destroy.

I urge all levels of government to note this and take remedial actions now. Let us all work hard to make sure that people of all religious faiths continue to peacefully coexist in Canada”, the Canadian MP stated.

Mayor and police refuted claims of vandalism

Later, in a statement, Mayor Brown said in a statement that the sign was damaged during the installation, and a blank sign was placed until a new sign could be installed.

His statement was based on the Peel Regional Police’s statement, where they refuted the claims of vandalism. The police said, “Permanent sign is still waiting for the lettering to be applied. There was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure. It was a temporary park sign used in the park naming ceremony.”

Mayor Brown said, “We learned that the sign was damaged during the original install & a city staff member brought it back for unplanned maintenance & to reprint. The blank sign was left up during repairs. This is not a usual process as we never remove a sign unless damaged or its name changes.”

Earlier, Mayor Brown said that following the reports of vandalism, the authorities took swift action. He said, “Following yesterday’s reports of vandalism of the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, we took swift action to investigate further. We learned that the reported blank sign was installed by the builder as a placeholder until the permanent Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign can be replaced tomorrow. We are pleased to learn of this outcome. We thank the community for bringing this to our attention and ensuring Brampton is a safe and inclusive place to call home.”

BAPS Temple vandalized

Earlier, unknown miscreants had vandalized and painted anti-India slogans on the walls of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) temple in Canada. The incident was condemned by the Indian High Commission in Canada, and they raised the issue with the Canadian authorities as well. Reportedly, a video of the incident had gone viral on social media where Khalistani slogans were written on the walls of the temple.

Following the incident, Mayor Brown had said, “Very disappointed to hear of the vandalism that occurred at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. This type of hate has no place in the GTA or Canada. Let’s hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly.”

The park sign was unveiled on September 28. Earlier, the park was called Troyers Park. In a statement, Mayor Brown had said, “Today, the @CityBrampton unveiled the renaming of Brampton’s Troyers Park to Shri Bhagavad Gita Park. Brampton is a Mosaic, and this renaming commemorates the Hindu community and all they contribute to our City. We celebrate all cultures and all faiths in our City.” The park spreads over 3.75 acres. Sculptures of Bhagwan Krishna and Arjuna on a chariot (the famous scene from the Mahabharata war where Bhagwan Krishna gave ‘Gita Gyan’ to Arjuna) and some Hindu deities will be installed in the park.

MEA’s advisory over hate crimes in Canada

On September 23, the Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for the Indians in Canada to remain vigilant in view of rising anti-India activities and hate crimes by Khalistani terrorists. The advisory issued by MEA on September 23 said, “There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada.”

As the Canadian government has not taken action against anti-Indian activities, the MEA has advised Indian nationals in the country to remain vigilant. The ministry said, “In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.”

The MEA further informed that “Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency.”