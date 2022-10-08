On Friday, the Chhattisgarh Police arrested Youth Congress leader named Mohammed Shahnawaz and 3 others from Mahendragarh district for abducting a 16-year-old girl and gang-raping her at a hotel in Bilaspur. The accused have been booked under sections 363, and 366A of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Chirmiri area of Mahendragadh district four months ago. The girl was abducted by Mohammed Shahanawaz and 5 other persons and was taken to a hotel in Bilaspur. The girl was then brutally gang-raped by the accused including the Congress leader. The minor girl had no courage back then to file a complaint against the six accused.

However, recently the girl went to the Chirmiri police station with her mother and alleged that the six men took her to a hotel in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur and raped her. She filed a police complaint and demanded justice. The Police investigated the matter and arrested Youth Congress leader Mohammed Shahnawaz and three others in the case. The Police have also launched a manhunt to nab the other two accused who are absconding at present.

The Chirmiri police have registered a case against the accused under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl), and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Earlier on March 25 this year, another similar case was registered by a married woman of Rajnandgaon who said that she was raped by the secretary of the city Congress Committee, Vikas Gajbhiye. The woman stayed in the neighborhood of the accused and stated in the complaint that the accused had threatened to kill her husband. The accused, the secretary of the city Congress Committee, Vikas Gajbhiye was arrested by the Police.