Saturday, October 8, 2022
HomeCrimeChhattisgarh: 4 including Congress leader Mohammed Shahnawaz arrested for abducting and gang-raping a minor,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: 4 including Congress leader Mohammed Shahnawaz arrested for abducting and gang-raping a minor, 2 still absconding

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Chirmiri area of Mahendragadh district four months ago.

OpIndia Staff
4 including Youth Congress leader Mohammed Shahanawaz arrested for abducting, gang-raping a minor
Shahnawaz is the Congress's youth wing president of Manendragarh district in Chhattisgarh (Image source- India Today)
27

On Friday, the Chhattisgarh Police arrested Youth Congress leader named Mohammed Shahnawaz and 3 others from Mahendragarh district for abducting a 16-year-old girl and gang-raping her at a hotel in Bilaspur. The accused have been booked under sections 363, and 366A of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Chirmiri area of Mahendragadh district four months ago. The girl was abducted by Mohammed Shahanawaz and 5 other persons and was taken to a hotel in Bilaspur. The girl was then brutally gang-raped by the accused including the Congress leader. The minor girl had no courage back then to file a complaint against the six accused.

However, recently the girl went to the Chirmiri police station with her mother and alleged that the six men took her to a hotel in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur and raped her. She filed a police complaint and demanded justice. The Police investigated the matter and arrested Youth Congress leader Mohammed Shahnawaz and three others in the case. The Police have also launched a manhunt to nab the other two accused who are absconding at present.

The Chirmiri police have registered a case against the accused under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl), and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Earlier on March 25 this year, another similar case was registered by a married woman of Rajnandgaon who said that she was raped by the secretary of the city Congress Committee, Vikas Gajbhiye. The woman stayed in the neighborhood of the accused and stated in the complaint that the accused had threatened to kill her husband. The accused, the secretary of the city Congress Committee, Vikas Gajbhiye was arrested by the Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress leader rape
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,526FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com